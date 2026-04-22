Church announces dedication date for new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center - East Idaho News

NAUVOO, Illinois — The new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be dedicated Saturday, June 27, in Nauvoo, Illinois.

The dedication will be led by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. At the same time, the restored Brigham and Mary Ann Young Home will be rededicated following updates to the historic property.

Church leaders say the new visitors’ center will feature historical artifacts, interactive exhibits, a short film and a stained-glass window depicting Jesus Christ, according to a news release.

Displays will focus on the history of the original Nauvoo temple, the present-day Nauvoo Illinois Temple and the role of temples in Latter-day Saint belief.

“Our hope is that all who come here will feel the love of Jesus Christ and gain a deeper appreciation for the sacred covenants and ordinances of His holy house,” said Church Historian and Recorder Kyle S. McKay.

The June 27 dedication coincides with the 24th anniversary of the Nauvoo Illinois Temple’s reconstruction and also marks the anniversary of the 1844 killings of Joseph Smith and his brother Hyrum Smith in nearby Carthage. The dedicatory session will be ticketed for in-person attendees but will also be streamed live online and broadcast at locations throughout Nauvoo.

Beginning June 29, the visitors’ center and the Young home will be open to the public with free admission.

Both sites will operate Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., offering guests a chance to learn more about Nauvoo’s role as an early headquarters of the Church and a key location in its history.