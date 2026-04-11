COURTROOM INSIDER | Richins' investigator Todd Gabler on the trial, his career and what the defense got wrong - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Nate Eaton sits down for an in-depth conversation with Todd Gabler. He’s the private investigator who was one of the most memorable witnesses at the Kouri Richins trial.

Gabler talks about his 34-year career as a PI, his time working as a defense investigator, how he felt about testifying in the Richins’ case and what he feels the defense got wrong.

Watch in the video player above.