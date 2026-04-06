Crews respond to house fire likely caused by propane tank explosion - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A home received around $20,000 in damage from fire Monday afternoon in Idaho Falls.

Firefighters were called to the house on Deloy Drive just before 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found a fire on the exterior of the home near a barbecue grill on the back porch, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

The fire extended along the home’s siding and produced smoke that spread into the interior.

“Firefighters quickly contained and extinguished the fire, preventing further spread into the home. Crews also removed sections of siding to check for and stop any potential extension within the walls,” the release says.

Preliminary information indicates a propane tank connected to the grill may have exploded and caused the fire, but the exact cause is under investigation.

While smoke entered the structure, fire damage inside the home appears minimal.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department reminds residents to use caution when operating outdoor grills and to keep them a safe distance from structures.