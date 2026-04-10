Ex-judge pleads guilty to 3 felony charges in sexual misconduct case - East Idaho News

OGDEN, Utah (KSL) — A former judge from Box Elder County accused of sexually enticing two minors and sharing disturbing chats with a Tremonton fire chief about sexually abusing children pleaded guilty to three felony charges in his case, and five others will be dropped.

Kevin Robert Christensen, 65, appeared in 2nd District Court in Ogden on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to a count of enticing a minor using the internet and two counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, all third-degree felonies. Five other charges he faced are to be dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Christensen, 65, charged last year in 1st District Court, had faced eight counts in all, including two counts of enticing a minor using the internet, one a second-degree felony and one a third-degree felony. He also faced three counts of attempted aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and a count of obstruction of justice, second-degree felonies; and two counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.

He’s being held in the Davis County Jail, and he appeared Thursday in court in a gray-and-white striped prison jumpsuit with shackles around his waist, wrists and ankles. He said little during his appearance, entering guilty pleas on the three charges and affirming that he understood the proceedings.

Sentencing will be held on June 8. The Utah Attorney General’s Office has agreed with Christensen’s side that the sentences for the charges should run concurrently, according to Christensen’s attorney, Ryan Bushell. The final determination, though, will be left to Judge Catherine Conklin, who is presiding over the case.

‘I have no words for it’

Among those present for Thursday’s short hearing, which lasted around six minutes, were a woman who identified herself as Christensen’s “former adopted daughter” and her backers. Afterward, the woman, who asked that her name not be used, expressed disappointment that five charges Christensen faced are to be dropped.

“Honestly, I have no words for it. … Personally, I was not talked to about it, and so it is heartbreaking for me,” said the woman. She said she and her kids were “extremely close” to the man, but not now.

Third-degree felonies are punishable by zero to five years imprisonment and fines of up to $5,000, according to Utah law. The woman said she hopes Christensen receives the maximum possible punishment.

Former Utah Judge Kevin Christensen, in the prison jumpsuit, stands with his attorney Ryan Bushell during a hearing in his own criminal case on Thursday, in Utah’s 2nd District Court in Ogden. He pleaded guilty to three felony charges, one for sexually enticing a minor, as part of a plea deal in his case. | Tim Vandenack, KSL

Christensen was a judge in Utah’s 1st District Justice Court in Brigham City in March 2025 when he was arrested on the varied charges and booked into the Davis County Jail. He resigned shortly after being charged, and his case was moved from 1st District Court, where he had served as judge, to 2nd District Court in Ogden. In October, a 2nd District Court judge denied bail for the man, and he has remained at the Davis County Jail.

The new charging papers reflecting Thursday’s plea deal say Christensen engaged in sexually graphic online chats with a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl, who haven’t been identified. He sent a graphic video of himself to 13-year-old and possibly sent a graphic photo of himself to the older girl, according to the papers. The documents also say he sought child sex abuse material from the 16-year-old, tried to get child sex abuse material from others, and deleted chats on his electronic devices related to the varied communications.

The judge and the fire chief

Authorities were tipped off to the case by investigators from the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

A day after Christensen was charged last year, former Tremonton Fire Chief Ned Brady Hansen was charged with eight counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a first-degree felony. According to court records, the two shared disturbing chats about sexually abusing children.

Ned Brady Hansen is sworn in as Tremonton Fire Chief in August 2023. Hansen, since fired, faces a range of charges related to sexual misconduct and is to next appear in court on April 30. | Tremonton City

Hansen, since fired from the firefighting post, had earlier been booked into the Box Elder County Jail on Jan. 27, 2025, after Brigham City police, executing a search warrant at his home, seized several devices for processing. Investigators asked a judge — Christensen — to keep Hansen in custody without the possibility of posting bail, but Christensen allowed for his release.

Turns out Christensen and Hansen, unbeknownst to authorities at the time, had allegedly engaged in sexually charged chats regarding children and engaged in a sexual relationship, according to court documents. Their alleged connection came to light publicly in March of last year, when both men were formally charged. Hansen is now being held in the Weber County Jail as his case winds through the court system.

Last July, a new charge was filed against Hansen in 2nd District Court in Ogden after a girl came forward saying she had been inappropriately touched by him. He was charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child in that matter, a first-degree felony. Hansen is set to return to court on April 30 for a hearing in his cases.

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