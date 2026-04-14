Idaho’s top judge to step down after years of shaping state courts - East Idaho News

BOISE — Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan is calling it quits.

According to a news release from the State of Idaho Judicial Branch, the 66-year-old man, who has led the state’s highest court for nearly six years, will be retiring in October after a legal career spanning four decades.

“Serving the people of Idaho in the Judicial Branch for nearly 23 years has been one of the great honors of my professional life,” he wrote to Gov. Brad Little in a letter announcing his retirement.

During Bevan’s time on the supreme court, he focused on “strengthening a professional court system that provides fair, impartial decisions for the public it serves. He has done so with a calm, thoughtful leadership that became a hallmark of his time on the bench.”

He also led treatment courts, and was the first state judge in Idaho to pilot electronic court records.

“(Bevan) became a significant voice for the security of courtrooms and the safety of those who conduct business in them amid a nationwide increase in threats against judges,” the release says.

Bevan’s background

Bevan was born and raised in Twin Falls, and studied at Brigham Young University. After obtaining a law degree in 1987, he returned to Twin Falls and spent 16 years in legal practice.

During that time, he served a term as the Twin Falls County prosecutor and became president of the Fifth District Bar Association.

He was appointed as a district judge in 2003. In this capacity, Bevan “presided over two treatment courts and served for eight years as the administrative district judge, overseeing the operations of courts across south-central Idaho.

Twin Falls County was the first to adopt the electronic case management system that Idaho’s state courts use today. Bevan was the first judge to use it as it rolled out statewide.

Bevan counts his experience leading treatment courts as one of the most meaningful of his career, according to the release. He helped people with significant substance abuse or mental health issues find stability, while holding them accountable in court.

From the bench, he watched people change their lives right in front of him through their participation.

“Those days were the best time of the week as a trial court judge,” says Bevan.

Bevan was appointed to the Idaho Supreme Court in 2017. In 2021, his fellow justices chose him to lead the Court as chief justice, where he has remained in that role ever since.

Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan

Accomplishments and legacy

During his time on the Supreme Court, Bevan has advocated for continued improvements in court technology and for appropriate compensation to attract and retain high-quality judges.

RELATED | New Idaho law will increase annual salaries for judges by $17,000

“He has focused on the need to improve judicial security, noting the dramatic change in the threats judges face today compared to when he first took the bench,” says the release. “He led through much of the COVID-19 pandemic with a focus on keeping courts safe places for the public to conduct their business. And he has emphasized general education on courts and the rule of law.”

Bevan also focused on the partnership between the state Judicial Branch and Idaho’s counties, which provide court facilities and certain employees such as court clerks.

Through the years, Bevan encouraged court personnel across the state to be one cohesive group focused on the mission of the justice system.

“The rule of law is the guiding star of our civil society. We are its servants,” he told lawmakers in his State of the Judiciary address in January.

In a news release, Justice Robyn Brody praises her colleague and the legacy he leaves behind.

“Chief Justice Bevan will leave a legacy defined by his deep, abiding commitment to the rule of law and his innate sense of fairness,” says Brody. “He has dedicated his career to serving our community with integrity, ensuring that every person is treated with respect and dignity in the courtroom.”

RELATED | Idaho Supreme Court held hearings at BYU-Idaho Thursday for 3 separate cases

Bevan’s replacement has not yet been determined. The Idaho Judicial Council will provide a list of applicants to Gov. Brad Little, who will make the final decision.

The new justice will serve the remainder of Bevan’s term, which ends in January 2031. A nonpartisan election for the next six-year term will be held in May 2030.

The next chief justice will be chosen by the Supreme Court Justices, as outlined in Idaho’s Constitution.