ISP asks for help in investigation of crash involving Lewiston police vehicle - East Idaho News

LEWISTON — Idaho State Police are seeking information on a driver who they say crashed into a police patrol vehicle early Sunday in Lewiston.

The crash happened at 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of D Street and 5th Street, according to a news release from ISP. It says a Lewiston police officer was westbound on D Street when her Chevy Tahoe was hit by a Cadillac Escalade.

“A black 2009 Cadillac Escalade, driven by 29-year-old Tristyn Weeks of Lewiston, was also traveling westbound behind the patrol vehicle,” the release states. “While passing, the driver of the Cadillac Escalade struck the driver’s side of the patrol vehicle.”

Both drivers sustained minor injuries in the collision and were treated at a local hospital, police said. The intersection where the crash occurred was closed for approximately six hours.

ISP investigators are seeking information from anyone who may have interacted with Weeks or seen the Escalade she was driving prior to the crash. If you have information, you’re asked to contact state police at 208-750-9300 and reference case No. 2026-00051803.