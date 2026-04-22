ISU and KIND Conservatory to host candlelit piano gala - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — An evening of music, candlelight, and calm is coming to Stephens Performing Arts Center, offering families a chance to slow down and reconnect from their busy lives.

KIND Conservatory will host its Candlelight Gala on May 15 in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall, the signature community event of the annual GEMS Piano Competition. This Idaho-based program helps young musicians access adjudicated performances, written feedback, and recognition without traveling out of state.

“GEMS teaches students to prepare deeply and perform with courage,” said KIND Conservatory Director Natalia Lauk. “The Candlelight Gala is the counterbalance — a night of beauty and restoration where families can breathe, reconnect, and feel proud of what young people are accomplishing.”

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At the center of the night is a solo recital by pianist Cahill Smith, a Yamaha Artist and associate professor of piano at Utah State University. Known for pairing technical brilliance with warmth and clarity, Smith will perform a program featuring works by Mozart, Lili Boulanger, Liszt, Rachmaninov and Medtner.

“The evening is designed as a restorative experience blending live piano music with the soft glow of candlelight, along with refreshments and small plates,” Lauk added.

As a special guest, Miss Idaho for America Strong, Andrea Soleta Schmutz, will attend the event and be available for photos with guests throughout the evening. Families attending with children can also take advantage of a supervised children’s area with advance registration.

Miss Idaho for America Strong, Andrea Soleta Schmutz | File photo

As part of the experience, attendees will have access to a preview sale featuring more than 100 pianos from Piano Gallery, with an opportunity to try instruments at no cost.

Event details