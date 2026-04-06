Lions to host free health screenings carnival in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Locals will have a chance to address health concerns and connect with community resources all in one place later this month.

The Chubbuck Lions Club, along with the Pocatello Advocacy Lions Club, is hosting a free Community Service Carnival on Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Association, 300 North Johnson Avenue.

More than 35 community partners are expected to participate, offering a variety of free services. Those include various health screenings, vision and hearing checks, and access to dental hygienists. The event is also designed to connect people with organizations that can provide additional support or referrals.

The carnival is open to the public and geared toward all ages. Organizers hope the casual, family-friendly setting will encourage people to stop by, ask questions and take advantage of services they might not otherwise seek out.

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Event chair Teresa Deighton said the goal is to make it easier for residents to learn about and access services that may otherwise be difficult to navigate.

“As Lions we serve, so it is so great to see the community come together to let our community know about all the wonderful resources that are out there and ready to help,” Deighton said. “We are very grateful to each and every one.”

In addition to the services, Deighton said attendees will have a chance to win prizes.

“I’ve prepared about 60 prize bags. All we ask is that you must be present to win,” she added.

The Community Service Carnival is part of the broader mission of Lions Clubs to address needs within their communities through volunteer service. Local organizers say bringing multiple providers together in one location helps remove barriers and creates a more accessible way for residents to get help.

For more information, people can contact Deighton at (208) 915-0685 or by email at lionteresaa@gmail.com.