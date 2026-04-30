LIVE: Legislative districts 35 and 33 candidates debate the important issues - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and EastIdahoNews.com will host its final three debates on Thursday starting at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Compass Academy in Idaho Falls.

At 6 p.m., Legislative District 35 Seat A incumbent Mike Veile will debate candidate Chad Christensen.

At 6:30 p.m., Legislative District 33 Seat B incumbent Marco Erickson will debate candidate Jilene Burger.

At 7 p.m., Legislative District 33 Seat A incumbent Barbara Ehardt will debate candidate Connor Cook.

All candidates are running in contested races in the Republican primary.

All the debates will be moderated by EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton, and will be streamed in this story, on our YouTube channel, and on our Facebook page.

Primary candidates for Legislative District 32 and the Bonneville County coroner race were streamed on Tuesday.

RELATED | Legislative District 32 and Bonneville coroner candidates square off at debate

Legislative District 33 Seat B incumbent Marco Erickson debates candidate Jilene Burger at the EastIdahoNews.com Compass Academy Debate on Thursday, April 30. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com