Low-cost smartphone plans for budget-minded seniors - East Idaho News

Dear Savvy Senior,

What are the absolute lowest-cost smartphone plans for seniors who mainly talk and text but need a little cellular data for email and occasional use? I’m currently paying $40 a month and hoping to cut that down.

–Looking to Save

Dear Looking,

You’re asking a smart question. Many seniors pay far more for smartphone service than they actually use.

If most of your phone activity is calls, texts, email and light web browsing, there’s usually no need to spend $40 or more a month. The good news: Plenty of low-cost carriers now cater to light users who want reliable service without the extra cost.

The cheapest plans today mostly come from mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs — smaller carriers that lease coverage from major networks like T‑Mobile, Verizon and AT&T. Because they don’t run their own towers, MVNOs can offer basic service for a fraction of the cost of major carriers, while still providing nationwide coverage.

Here are some of the best options available now:

Cheapest wireless plans

Mint Mobile

According to Consumer Reports, one of the best overall values among low-cost smartphone plans is Mint Mobile. Mint offers a $15-per-month plan that includes unlimited talk and text plus 5 gigabytes (GB) of high-speed data each month.

The catch is that you must pay for a full year up front, which is $180 plus taxes and fees. For seniors who are comfortable paying annually, this can be an excellent way to lock in long-term savings.

Mint runs on T-Mobile’s network and works with most unlocked smartphones.

Ultra Mobile PayGo

If that’s more service or commitment than you want, the absolute cheapest wireless plan currently available is Ultra Mobile’s PayGo plan. For just $3 per month, plus fees, it provides 100 minutes of talk, 100 text messages, and 100 megabytes (MB) of data. Additional usage costs 3 cents per minute or MB of data, and 1 cent per text.

This plan is best for very light users or those who primarily want a phone for emergencies. Ultra Mobile also uses T-Mobile’s network.

Tello

Another solid budget-friendly choice is Tello, which allows you to customize a plan to fit your specific needs.

Plans start at just $6 per month and include unlimited texting, 100 minutes of talk time, and 1 GB of high-speed data. If your usage changes, you can easily add more minutes or data in affordable $1 monthly increments. This flexibility makes Tello especially appealing to seniors who want control over their costs.

Tello also operates on T-Mobile’s network.

US Mobile and Tracfone

Other super low-cost plans for digital minimalists include U.S. Mobile, which offers a light plan starting at $8 per month — when paid annually — for unlimited talk and text, plus 2 GB of data.

Tracfone is another long-standing option, offering very basic 30-minute talk, text and web plan for $9 per month with auto-refill.

Lifeline Program

If your budget is especially tight, be sure to check into the federal Lifeline Assistance Program. Lifeline provides a $9.25 monthly discount on phone or internet service.

You may qualify if you receive benefits such as Medicaid, SNAP (food stamps), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), public housing assistance, or Veterans Pension. You may also qualify based on income alone if your household income is below 135% of the federal poverty level — currently $21,546 for one person or $29,214 for two.

To learn more or apply, visit lifelinesupport.org. If approved, you can choose from participating providers in your area, and in some cases, even apply the discount to the service you already have if your provider participates.

Before switching plans, make sure your phone is unlocked and compatible with the new carrier’s network. A quick compatibility check on the provider’s website can help ensure a smooth transition and keep your savings on track.

Send your questions or comments to questions@savvysenior.org, or to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070.

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