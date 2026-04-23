Meet Enzo. He's our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Enzo, a five-year-old lab mix, is our Pet of the Week.

Enzo was transferred to the Snake River Animal Shelter in Idaho Falls from another shelter in Utah. He enjoys being outside.

He plays well with large dogs, but doesn’t play as well with small dogs or cats.

He needs a good home.

To meet Enzo face-to-face or learn more, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard during regular business hours. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.