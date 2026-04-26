Private school choice advocate tops lobbying expenditures, again - East Idaho News

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Lobbying groups spent more than $784,000 during this year’s legislative session, and some of the top spenders focused on education policy, including private school choice.

Last week marked the deadline for lobbyists to file March disclosures with the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, closing out the three-month filing period that covered the bulk of the session, which ended April 2. Lobbyists must disclose their expenses along with the legislation that they supported or opposed.

For the third time in four years, Idaho’s top-spending lobbying group was the American Federation for Children (AFC), a Washington, D.C.-based advocate for private school choice.

AFC lobbyists reported spending $142,582 in Idaho so far this year, bringing the group’s total reported spending to $734,126 over the last four years. AFC was also the top spender in 2023 and 2024. It ranked third last year, behind the Modern Ag Alliance and the Citizens Alliance of Idaho.

In 2026, the group’s spending mostly paid for mailers benefitting several lawmakers who supported House Bill 93 and are running for reelection this year. Idaho’s first private school choice program, HB93 created a refundable tax credit that nonpublic school students can claim for education expenses, including private school tuition.

“AFC is focused on advancing school choice and standing behind parents in Idaho to ensure they can fully benefit from the Idaho Parental Choice Tax Credit,” Bill Phillips, AFC’s national director of government affairs, said by email. “This includes working with state legislators to pass and improve good policies as well as thanking members who stood behind the families who needed these options the most.”

AFC spent $26,705 on mailers supporting Rep. Chris Bruce, R-Kuna, plus another $10,981 for Sen. Christy Zito, R-Mountain Home, a member of the Senate Education Committee. Other beneficiaries included:

Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, who co-sponsored HB93

Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale

Rep. Elaine Price, R-Coeur d’Alene

Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls

Rep. John Shirts, R-Weiser

Sen. Josh Keyser, R-Meridian

Sen. Camille Blaylock, R-Caldwell

Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock

Rep. Tanya Burgoyne, R-Pocatello

Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens

AFC’s registered lobbyists include Phillips and Jeremy Chou, a partner at Boise law firm Givens Pursley. Chou represented the Legislature in a challenge to HB93’s Parental Choice Tax Credit at the Idaho Supreme Court earlier this year. The court upheld the tax credit program.

Attorney Jeremy Chou from law firm Givens Pursley at the Idaho Supreme Court on Friday, Jan. 23, in Boise. | Sean Dolan, IdahoEdNews.org

Phillips declined to say how AFC is funded. The group was founded by billionaire Betsy DeVos, education secretary during President Donald Trump’s first administration. SourceWatch, an online encyclopedia of political organizations managed by the Center for Media and Democracy, refers to AFC as a “dark money group that promotes the school privatization agenda.”

Overall, lobbyists spent $784,641 during this year’s legislative session, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

While AFC continues to focus on Idaho, other out-of-state school choice groups have backed off since lawmakers passed HB93. Young Americans for Liberty, which spent $141,181 last year, reported just $157 in lobbying expenditures this year. Yes.Every.Kid, which spent $171,304 last year, hasn’t disclosed any lobbying expenditures this year.

Still, the top 15 spenders in 2026 include several groups that lobby on education issues, such as the Idaho Family Policy Center and Idaho School Boards Association.