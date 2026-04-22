Three Republicans hoping to become nominee for Jefferson County Clerk - East Idaho News

RIGBY – Three candidates are hoping to become the Republican nominee for Jefferson County Clerk.

Incumbent Republican Colleen Young took an indefinite leave of absence in October due to a medical issue, and is not seeking re-election. Two deputy clerks have been running the office in her stead. Those running in the primary are Cora Baker, Melanie Smoot and Trapper McCallister.

RELATED | Jefferson County clerk taking ‘indefinite medical leave’ from elected position

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses, included below, were required to be 250 words or less. Some responses have been edited for length.

The candidate who wins the primary will be on the general election ballot on November 3. The primary election will be held on May 19.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office.

Baker: Born and raised in South East Idaho, I have deep roots and wouldn’t raise my family

anywhere else. After graduating high-school in 2010, I received my Bachelor’s in Business Administration. I’ve worked as a Manager at Family Dollar, a Marketing Planner for O’Reilly Auto, and a Manager of an Estate Plan & Deed department for a Law Firm. I’ve been employed by Jefferson County for 2 years now as the Chief Deputy Clerk & Head Finance Clerk. Though I have not personally created the budget, I have worked very hard getting to know the Budget Process and all that is involved with Jefferson’s Financials.

This year, I will be working closely with the departments & other elected officials of Jefferson County to prepare the 2027 Budget. My current role consists of processing monies brought in by each department and ensuring it is entered into the financial system properly. I also enter, monitor, and audit the expenses & state/district remittances. As Chief Deputy I also assist in managing the departments under the Clerk to the best of my ability.

I’ve attended trainings from the County Officials Institute (COI), Idaho Association of Counties (IAC), State Tax Commission, State Controller’s Office, and more. Some courses I’ve completed have been on Budget & Levy’s, Elections, Court Processes, Emergency Preparedness, Records & Recordings, Public Transparency, Veterans Services, and Management. These trainings pertain to the responsibilities of the Clerk and the offices the Clerk oversees. I’m just one Class Credit away from graduating the COI.

Smoot: I am Melanie Smoot and am running for County Clerk on the Republican ticket. My husband and my two twenty-something children have lived in Rigby for 18 years and we love living here. I have a degree in Business Management and 30+ years of experience managing corporate and government projects, meeting deadlines, and sticking to budgets. I served an LDS mission in South Korea where I learned the 4th hardest language in the world. Most of my career was as a Managing Technical Writer where I became adept in communicating information clearly both verbally and in writing.

I worked at the county for five years (2018-2023) in the mapping department of the Assessor’s office where I interacted daily with the public and other departments. I have been trained by the Idaho State Tax Commission (ISTC) in “County Budgets and Levies,” “Taxing Districts and Tax Code Areas,” “Urban Renewal and Property Tax Administration” and “2026 Legislative Session Property Tax Review.” Among my most fulfilling roles at the county was assisting seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities in applying for circuit breaker, the state’s property tax reduction program.

For over 30 years I have honed my skills in leadership, time management, and conflict resolution. My greatest skill is problem solving! I tenaciously tackle problems— analyzing, brainstorming, and researching until a solution is found. My strongest personality trait is my incurable optimism. My “can-do,” “never-give-up” attitude looks at problems as exciting challenges, allowing me to persist through difficulties and bounce back quickly.

McCallister: My name is Trapper McCallister. For the past several years, I have served as the Business Manager for the Ririe School District, where I oversee financial operations and work to ensure responsible stewardship of public funds. In addition to my professional role, I am also an assistant football coach at Ririe High School, which has given me the opportunity to mentor and support local

students.

I am married to my wife, Taylor McCallister (née Robison), and we are proud to call this community home. After graduating from high school, I attended college and earned four associate degrees, which helped build the foundation for my career in public service and financial management.

Through both my professional work and community involvement, I have developed a strong commitment to accountability, transparency, and serving the people of our county.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

McCallister: I am seeking this office to make a positive and meaningful impact on the community I care deeply about. I am not motivated by power or political gain; rather, I want to use my education, experience, and work ethic to serve the people of Jefferson County.

My platform is centered on accountability, transparency, and efficiency. I believe the County Clerk’s office should be accessible, responsive, and operate with the highest level of integrity. My goal is to ensure that county processes, especially those that directly serve the public, are handled accurately, fairly, and in a way that builds trust within our community.

Smoot: I am running for County Clerk because I believe there are substantial opportunities for improvement in how the position has been managed in recent years. Many changes need to be made in the department. The position needs a strong leader with skills in budgeting, management, problem solving, conflict resolution, and interpersonal communication. I have all these skills.

My platform as a conservative Republican is simple: I want to help the county create tight budgets and meet budget submittal deadlines to the Idaho State Tax Commission. I will make the county fiscally responsible by managing public funds prudently, balancing budgets, maintaining reserves, and adhering to strict legal, budgetary, and auditing requirements.

Baker: I’m running because I believe we, as taxpayers of Jefferson County, want accountability, transparency, and integrity. I’ve lived in Jefferson County for 7 years and absolutely love this County. What happens in this County office directly affects my neighbors, my kids’ future, and the people who are working hard just to get by. I’m willing to learn, ask questions, and do the job the right way as it pertains to the needs of the people.

I’ve taken it upon myself to learn what the role of the Clerk does. I know how important transparency is to the taxpayers of the County. I do not plan on doing things “the way they’ve always been done” if they do not make sense, meet Idaho Code, or serve the public. I want the offices under the Clerk to be organized, approachable, and transparent; offices that work for the people, not against them. I am ready to wear those hats and dive deep into anything that gets thrown my way in order to help the people and departments of this great County grow.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your County? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Smoot: Jefferson County has several challenges facing it today. I think the top two that I could do something about are as follows:

Growth is inevitable, but the county needs improved infrastructure to accommodate the increasing number of residential subdivisions. As County Clerk I will provide key financial analysis, including revenue forecasts and multi-year financial plans, which will guide commissioners and departments in determining budgets to improve the infrastructure.

The county is behind the times and needs to make their recorded documents available online. Madison and Bonneville both have their recorded documents online. Because recorded documents fall under the purview of the clerk, I will work with the commissioners and the IT department to get our recorded documents online as quickly as possible so that the public, realtors, and engineering firms can have remote access.

McCallister: I believe one of the greatest challenges facing people in our county is staying informed and feeling confident that their voices are heard in local government. Too often, residents are unsure how decisions are made or how to engage in the process.

As county clerk, my plan is to prioritize transparency, accessibility, and communication. That means making public information easier to access, ensuring meetings and records are clear and available, and creating more opportunities for community members to provide input.

I am committed to listening to all voices, improving communication between the clerk’s office and the public, and making sure our processes are open, efficient, and easy to understand. When people are informed and engaged, we build stronger trust and a better functioning local government.

Baker: One of the challenges the public has would be ease of access to public documents. Digital and physical records are critical to public access. If Jefferson County could modernize recorded public documents into an online digital platform, that is easy for the public to use, it would improve efficiency and better serve the public. Many County Clerk offices are still relying on outdated technology or even paper-heavy processes. By investing in secure, up-to-date digital recordkeeping system that is safe and secure, we can improve accuracy, reduce long-term costs, and make it easier for the citizens to access the services they need.

It’s about making government work smarter. Better technology means faster document processing, more transparent public records, and stronger safeguards against errors or fraud. Idaho Code Title 31 Chapter 24 refers to the requirements of County Recorder and having our public documents online would make it easier to abide by that law.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How do partisan politics play into your role as an elected leader?

McCallister: As county clerk, my responsibility is to serve every resident fairly, regardless of their political views. The best way to represent constituents is by listening respectfully, communicating clearly, and ensuring that everyone has equal access to services and information.

I believe this role requires professionalism, integrity, and a commitment to treating all people with respect, even when perspectives differ. My focus will always be on doing the job well, following the law, and making sure our processes are transparent and accessible to everyone.

Baker: I would offer professionalism, accountability, and a fresh outlook for understanding

what the constituents need while gaining an understanding for the role the County plays and abiding by Idaho Code. If a topic arose, I would do as much research to get all the facts before making any decision and hear out anyone who has something to say about the topic. Public opinion is important as it helps the Elected Officials that represent them know how they are feeling, what they care about, and what they need so I would engage with communication to the best of my ability when warranted. It is important to focus on the people and not the politics in order to find a common ground and make it possible for the elected officials to be advocates for their constituents.

Smoot: I can best represent my constituency by maintaining high visibility, accessibility, and direct communication through local meetings and reading local media. Many opposing views are communicated on social media; I will evaluate them and address worries as much as I can. I will actively read constituent emails and letters to directly gauge concerns.

The chief responsibilities of the County Clerk are the financial operations of the county. As we all know, budgets are a huge sticking point in partisan politics. As a Republican County Clerk, I will support frugal budgets, zero debt, and accurate accounting practices to make sure the county is fiscally responsible.

What parts of the County budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Baker: Let me be clear, every taxpayer dollar must be treated with respect. Before ever asking residents to pay more, we have to ensure we are spending responsible. It’s important the County budget reflects the needs of current issues and long-term planning. I believe we should evaluate funding for frontline services that directly impact residents’ daily lives. Although the County Clerk’s office doesn’t set policy or allocate funds, I do see roads and infrastructure as an area that could benefit from continued and, in some cases, increased investment. Strong infrastructure is critical to public safety, supports local businesses, and ensures residents can reliably access work, school, and emergency services

From a financial standpoint, I’ve observed that delaying maintenance often leads to higher long-term costs. Addressing road repairs, bridge upkeep, and other infrastructure needs early can help the County avoid expensive emergency fixes later, ultimately being more responsible with taxpayer dollars. If I were Clerk, I would ensure financial records are accurate, transparent, and accessible to the public. By maintaining clear reporting and accountability, I can help elected officials and constituents better understand how funds are being used and where investments-like infrastructure-can provide lasting value. My focus will always be on promoting transparency, accountability, and responsible stewardship of County resources.

At the end of the day, my priority is to protect critical services like elections, public records, and community access, while making sure we’re running government as efficiently and responsibly as possible. That’s what the taxpayers expect, that’s what they deserve.

Smoot: The recent Idaho State budget cuts took away $1.74 million from the county’s fund to improve roads. This will have a large effect on the county’s ability to improve infrastructure. Extra funding may be required in the county budget to make up for the shortfall from the state. Jefferson County proudly has no debt. It has been conservative in its budgeting. I witnessed the budget workshop held at the county last summer as department heads and commissioners reviewed proposed budgets. Budgets are gone over line by line. Suggestions on how to reduce budgets are given.

McCallister: As county clerk, I believe every taxpayer dollar should be used responsibly,

transparently, and with a clear purpose. Rather than focusing on broad increases or cuts, my priority is ensuring that the resources within the clerk’s office are used as efficiently and effectively as possible.

I believe in regularly reviewing operations to identify areas where we can reduce waste, streamline processes, and eliminate unnecessary expenses. Responsible budgeting isn’t about cutting for the sake of cutting, it’s about making smart decisions that maintain high-quality service while respecting taxpayers.

My approach will be to work collaboratively with other county leaders to ensure our budget reflects the needs and priorities of the community, while maintaining fiscal responsibility and transparency.

What specific changes can be made in this office to increase public transparency and access to public information? How will you communicate directly with your constituents?

McCallister: Increasing transparency starts with making public information easy to access

and understand. As county clerk, I would prioritize improving online access to records, meeting information, and election resources so residents can quickly find what they need. Keeping information organized, up to date, and user-friendly is essential to building trust.

I would also look for opportunities to modernize processes where appropriate, improving efficiency while maintaining accuracy and security.

Communication is equally important. I am committed to being accessible and responsive, answering questions promptly, providing clear updates, and ensuring people feel comfortable reaching out to the clerk’s office.

Baker: I would ensure that I am an active voice in meetings where the public could ask questions and discuss needs they are facing. Communication is important. I would also look into starting a Newsletter or email notification to communicate directly with the public where we would send updates, information, and public disclosures to subscribers at no cost. I would work closely with the other elected officials to get updates and information to the public all in one place. This will open the door for better transparent experience where individuals could ask questions and get correct answers. I would also have an open-door policy, where the public would be welcomed to come in to voice their wants & needs. This way I could get them answers they are needing and give or get feedback from the constituents I’d be serving.

Smoot: I would increase public transparency and access to public information by getting the recorded documents into an online format, and processing emails and “Requests for Public Information” in a timely manner.

As stated before, our county needs to get the recorded documents into an online format where people can search, view, and print deeds, plats, etc. Allowing people to do this remotely would improve access to public information.

For the past several years, “Requests for Public Information” and interdepartmental emails have not been handled in a timely manner. Anyone may complete a “Request for Public Information” form to view or obtain copies of records from the county. Collaboration between county departments is crucial for problem-solving at the county. I will ensure that these matters are addressed promptly.

There are many ways to communicate directly with the public. I would publish information on social media, in the newspaper, and at the courthouse. I would keep an open-door policy for direct communication. I have great empathy for people who speak English as a second language. Having experienced learning Korean in South Korea, I am patient with English learners and believe the clerk’s office should support them as much as possible. While I was employed at the county, I assisted a Spanish-speaking man by contacting his canal company on his behalf, as he was unsure how to reach them. Since 11% of the county’s population is Hispanic, public communications should be provided in both English and Spanish.

Can you give a concrete example of a policy or budget decision you would support to improve a county service within your first year in office?

Smoot: I would support (within the boundaries set by law) an increased budget for the county’s roads. The state of Idaho just reduced Jefferson County’s road funding by $1.74 million, so the county must find ways to recover some of that loss. The population of Jefferson County has risen from 26,140 in 2010 to 35,297 in 2025, a rise of 35 percent over 15 years.* More people means more cars on the roads; more cars mean more road maintenance and improvements are necessary.

In addition, I would advocate for a closer examination of how to balance expanding housing developments with upgrades to infrastructure. The county has already done many things to find this balance. 1) It imposes a substantial impact fee on subdivision developers to mitigate the effects of new housing on local infrastructure. 2) Property tax on the newly constructed houses also adds to the county tax base. 3) The county has created a planning and zoning advisory committee to discuss and plan growth. 4) The county also prioritizes infill development and 5S) has adopted a long-term, Comprehensive Plan which outlines the goals and policies of growth.

*https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/jeffersoncountyidaho/PST045225

McCallister: Within my first year, I would support improvements that help our county manage

growth while preserving the small-town service people value. As our community grows, the demand for records, elections, and public services increases, and we need to be prepared to meet that demand without losing accessibility or personal connection.

One practical step would be prioritizing and maintaining a high level of in-person service, ensuring people can still walk into the clerk’s office and receive helpful, responsive support.

I would also review workflows to make sure we are using staff time effectively as demand increases, helping us serve more people without unnecessary costs.

By planning for growth while maintaining strong customer service, we can keep the small-town feel people value while ensuring the clerk’s office continues to serve the community effectively.

Baker: I would work with employees to see how their daily duties are functioning properly and what issues they are facing to ensure the best experience for the public. I would also support implementing an appointment-based system for high-traffic services (that don’t have appointments already), combined with expanded online scheduling and clearer service timelines. This helps resident avoid long lines and uncertainty while ensuring staff can handle workload more efficiently. Another part of this policy would be analyzing office workflows to identify bottlenecks, such as repetitive paperwork or unnecessary steps, and simplifying those processes where possible. Small operational changes can significantly improve how quickly residents are served. Constituents also expect better communication, so part of this effort would include clearer signage, updated website information, newsletters, and real-time updates on service availability. This type of policy is about respect for people’s time. It’s a practical, results-driven improvement that shows the office is focused on efficiency, accountability, and delivering better service without increasing costs.

What experience do you bring that prepares you to manage County finances, and how will you ensure fiscal responsibility?

Baker: As Chief Deputy Clerk & Head Financial Clerk, I’ve had direct, hands-on responsibility for managing County financial daily operations, including budgeting support, accounts payable and receivable oversight, reconciliation processes, State Remittance processes, and working closely with outside auditors to ensure compliance with state requirements. That experience has given me a strong understanding of how taxpayer dollars move through the system, from initial budget planning all the way to final reporting. I’ve also worked within the constraints of the public budget where every decision must be transparent, justified, and aligned with statutory requirements. If elected, I would ensure fiscal responsibility by continuing to apply conservative budgeting principles-starting with living with our means, prioritizing essential services, and avoiding unnecessary spending increases. I believe in zero-based evaluation of expenditures, meaning we regularly ask whether each line item is truly necessary and delivering value to taxpayers. Finally, I would ensure that we are disciplined with spending, be transparent with the public, and always treat taxpayer dollars with the same care and responsibility as a personal budget-because that’s exactly what they deserve.

McCallister: My experience as a Business Manager for a public school has prepared me well

to manage county finances responsibly. In that role, I have developed and overseen budgets, ensured compliance with Idaho laws and regulations, and worked to make the most of taxpayer dollars.

I understand the importance of transparency, accuracy, and accountability in public finance. I have experience monitoring expenditures, planning for long-term needs, and making careful, informed decisions to keep budgets balanced and sustainable.

As county clerk, I will continue that same approach, ensuring funds are managed responsibly, processes are clear and compliant, and the public has confidence in how their money is being used. Fiscal responsibility means being both careful and forward-thinking, and I am committed to maintaining that balance in this role.

Smoot: My background that prepares me to manage county finances comes from 30+ years of experience with financial matters. I hold a Business Management degree that includes several accounting courses. While overseeing projects, I was responsible for creating budgets and ensuring they were followed. I once saved $200,000 on a launch project by creating an alternative Help manual. During the times I was self-employed, I managed my company’s finances and completed the company’s taxes on my own. I helped plan the county’s mapping department’s budget and monitored expenses. I sat in on the Summer 2025 Budget Workshops at the county in which department heads and commissioners met to review proposed budgets. I have taken numerous courses sponsored by the Idaho State Tax Commission. For example, “County Budgets and Levies,” “Taxing Districts and Tax Code Areas,” “Urban Renewal and Property Tax Administration,” and “2026 Legislative Session Property Tax Review.” I have studied training from the Idaho Association of Counties on “Introduction to County Budgeting” and the “County Officials Handbook.” I have attended the county commissioners’ weekly Monday morning meeting for the past seven months to keep current on county finances and issues. I have also read all the minutes from the commissioner meetings for 2024 and 2025. I have a solid proficiency in numerical analysis and mathematics, and I am comfortable handling accounting responsibilities.

I will make the county fiscally responsible by managing public funds prudently, balancing budgets, maintaining reserves, and adhering to strict legal, budgetary, and auditing requirements.