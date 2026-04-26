Tickets on sale for Bannock County rodeo, coming in May - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Tickets are on sale for the inaugural Bannock County PRCA Rodeo, coming to the Bannock County Events Complex May 22-23.

Utah-based Big Bucks ProRodeo, the rodeo production company behind the event, promises it will be “top‑tier entertainment.”

According to a news release from Big Bucks, opening night — Friday, May 22 — is Family Night. That means one child gets in free for every paying adult. Then on Saturday, May 23, Big Bucks plans “a powerful cultural highlight with a special race by the Fort Hall Indian Relay Association” following the rodeo.

The show starts at 7 p.m. both days.

The rodeo itself will include events such as bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding, according to the Bannock County PRCA Rodeo website.

Big Bucks ProRodeo says the event will thrill audiences of all ages with:

Stellar Trick Riding that showcases precision on horseback at “breathtaking speed,” along with stunts from Kate Flitton and Tera Flitton, from Utah.

that showcases precision on horseback at “breathtaking speed,” along with stunts from Kate Flitton and Tera Flitton, from Utah. Dustin “The Jester” Jenkins , of Missouri, whom Big Bucks calls “a fan‑favorite rodeo entertainer known for his quick wit, comedic flair and crowd‑pleasing antics.”

, of Missouri, whom Big Bucks calls “a fan‑favorite rodeo entertainer known for his quick wit, comedic flair and crowd‑pleasing antics.” Bullfighters — sometimes referred to as “rodeo clowns” — who protect cowboys from the large animals with their “lightning‑fast reflexes.” Bullfighters Andrew Mellencamp and Lelo Garcia, who are “two of the best in the business,” according to the release, will perform at the Pocatello event.

Tickets for the rodeo are priced at $25 for adults and $10 for children (12 years and under). They can be purchased online here at 3Common.com.

For more information about the Bannock County PRCA Rodeo, visit bannockcountyprcarodeo.com