'Tyler killed Charlie!' Search warrants detail messages allegedly sent after Kirk killing - East Idaho News

OREM, Utah (KSL) — “If you are reading this … I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I took it.”

That’s part of a letter Tyler Robinson wrote to his roommate and boyfriend in southern Utah before assassinating Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University, according to court documents.

Several search warrant affidavits served by investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation were recently unsealed in 4th District Court. The warrants were served in September in the weeks following Kirk’s death on Sept. 10.

Robinson, 22, is charged with capital murder and faces a potential death sentence if convicted of killing Kirk, a 31-year-old political activist who was speaking at UVU as part of his Turning Point USA tour.

Charging documents previously filed in court outline some of the messages Robinson allegedly exchanged with his boyfriend and parents prior to be taken into custody. The now unsealed warrants provide more detail about the letter he left for his roommate as well as a group chat on Discord in which one person exclaimed, “Tyler killed Charlie!!!!”

Robinson left the letter for his roommate, who court documents say was also his boyfriend, whom he referred to as “Luna.” He texted Luna about where to find the letter after Kirk’s death.

“Luna, if you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry. I left the house this morning on a mission, and sent an auto text. I am likely dead or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it,” the letter states, according to the warrant.

“I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you. I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary. I wish I could have stayed for you and lived our lives together. I lack the words to express how much I love you, and how very much you mean to me. Please try and find joy in this life. I love you, always, -Tyler,” the letter continued, the warrant states.

A return to one of the several search warrants says one of the items collected at Robinson’s St. George residence was a “burnt note found in trash.”

Another message to a group chat on the social media app Discord states, “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. I’m sorry for all this. I’m surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments. Thanks for all the good times and laughs, you’ve all been so amazing. Thank you all for everything.”

Court documents allege that after Robinson shot Kirk, he made his way back to Washington County where, after confessing to his father, he agreed to accompany a retired deputy to the sheriff’s office to turn himself in.

Other text messages Robinson is accused of exchanging with his roommate include, “I have no intention of being drug through the courts in front of the country,” “How long have you been planning this?” followed by, “A bit over a week I believe,” and “Why did I do it?” followed by, “I had enough of this hatred, Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Other evidence collected by the state, according to the warrants, includes DNA left by “fingerprints and a smeared palm print in the vicinity of the northeast corner rooftop edge of the Losee Center building where Robinson dropped off the rooftop to the ground below,” cellphone data that showed Robinson’s location on Sept. 10, 2025, and a route on Google Maps on Robinson’s phone that led to an area near the UVU campus, the warrants state.

Robinson is scheduled to be back in court on April 17 to argue his efforts to prevent cameras and microphones in the courtroom during his legal proceedings.