Wildlife underpass project on US 30 to begin near Montpelier in April - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish & Game:

MONTPELIER — Construction efforts on three wildlife underpasses on U.S. Highway 30 are set to begin near Montpelier this month. This grant-funded project under the direction of Idaho Transportation Department will include the installation of two concrete box culverts, one bridge, and 6 road miles of 8-foot-tall fencing between highway mileposts 442 and 448.

This short section of highway intersects with a topographic bottleneck, known as Rocky Point, that funnels migratory mule deer along a regionally important mule deer migration route. It is there, within these few miles, that motorists can encounter some of the worst points of conflict with wildlife on U.S. 30 between Montpelier and the Wyoming border.

Data collected by Idaho Fish and Game and ITD shows that of the deer killed on just one 20-mile stretch of U.S. 30, about 70% are reported at Rocky Point.

Once completed (estimated Fall 2026), this underpass project will improve driver safety while protecting migrating deer and other wildlife.

“This project is equally important to both ITD and Idaho Fish and Game and has received broad support from the Bear Lake County community because of the benefits to both human and wildlife safety,” said regional wildlife manager Zach Lockyer, with Idaho Fish and Game. “Hunters and other wildlife enthusiasts value this mule deer resource, and protecting it has added benefits to both the economy and quality of life in this part of southeast Idaho.”

The grant awarded to ITD to fund this $12 million project is part of $125 million in federal grants awarded to 16 states through the Federal Highway Administration’s Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program.

“We are excited to get this project fully funded and built,” ITD’s District 5 environmental planner Alissa Salmore said. “Local citizens and our Montpelier shed crew have been asking for a solution here for decades. It will be good to finally deliver this project, both for people and for wildlife.”