Ashton community preps for Hometown Party to raise money for Fourth of July fireworks - East Idaho News

ASHTON — Residents of this Fremont County community are preparing for a large fundraiser to help expand the town’s annual fireworks celebration. Organizers say this year’s Fourth of July celebration in Ashton will be particularly special, in honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The Ashton Fireworks Fundraiser Hometown Party is planned for Saturday, June 6. It starts at 2 p.m at Ashton City Park and will include games, raffles, dinner and live music, with all proceeds going to this year’s Fourth of July celebration.

As head of the fireworks fundraiser committee, Brad Rankin oversees efforts to grow and enhance the town’s Independence Day celebration. He said the fireworks show drew 500 people last year, and organizers are expecting even larger crowds this year.

The 2026 fireworks show will be held on Saturday, July 4, on the football field in Ashton. The show is expected to last a full hour — about 20 minutes longer than last year’s presentation.

Rankin said the fireworks display will once again be operated manually by members of the North Fremont Fire District, using four trailers positioned in sequence.

Rankin, also a volunteer firefighter with the district, said this year’s show could include more than 1,000 shots.

“Last year we used a lot of the professional fireworks, and it’ll be done again (this year) by the fire department,” he said.

A fun-filled fundraiser for fireworks

The June 6 fundraiser makes the fireworks show possible. Last year, the community raised around $10,000 for the event.

“We’re trying to accommodate everybody that wants to show up,” Rankin said. “Our goal this year is $15,000.”

This year’s fundraiser will begin with a cornhole tournament organized by Adrian Arthur. The tournament will use the Scoreholio app for registration and tournament brackets, though participants can also sign up the day of the event. Rankin said teams are already planning to travel from as far away as Pocatello and Montana.

Prize money will be awarded to top finishers, with organizers currently expecting a top cash prize of around $200, and runner-up prizes for second and third place. The sign-up fee to compete is $20.

Dinner service will run from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring burgers and fries provided by Big Jud’s. Local churches and their members will contribute salads and desserts for the event. Rankin said that “all the denominations” and churches in Ashton came together to help with the fundraiser.

Dinner tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children, while families of five can attend for $35. Each meal purchase also includes a ticket for the general raffle.

Live music will begin around 8 p.m. and feature performances by “The Green Family” and “Lines and Tines.”

The Fireworks Fundraiser will also include a large raffle supported by donations from local businesses and residents. Rankin said raffle items currently include custom quilts, handmade knives, massage packages and donated services from local businesses.

“Some of the plumbing companies are going to auction off services,” Rankin said. “Some of the excavation companies are going to auction excavation services.”

There will also be a separate gun raffle in partnership with Grand Teton Gun and Range, who have donated a Seekins PH3 Rifle for the fundraiser, valued at $1,895. Tickets for the gun raffle can be purchased separately, for $25 each.

Bronze, silver and gold: Community-driven sponsorships

Local businesses, farms and larger families can participate in the fundraiser through bronze, silver and gold sponsorship packages, each with special perks and priced at $250, $500, and $1,000, respectively. Sponsors will receive recognition banners displayed during the fundraiser, parade and fireworks show. Gold-tier sponsorship also comes with two gun raffle entries.

Rankin said community support has continued to grow as the event approaches.

“The community’s really come together,” he said. “(Ashton) comes together really well.”

Individuals who want to support the fundraiser without purchasing a sponsorship package can donate directly through Citizens Community Bank in Ashton or through the event’s Square account.

More than fireworks

Organizers say the fundraiser is ultimately about more than fireworks. Rankin said they hope families throughout the region will attend.

“This once-in-a-lifetime anniversary celebration,” Rankin said. “We want to thank the families and businesses that have donated and helped get the fundraiser up and running. They’ve all helped immensely, and we appreciate them.”