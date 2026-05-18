Bear Lake County District 1 commissioner race heads to primary - East Idaho News

MONTPELIER — Three candidates are vying for the Bear Lake County District 1 Commission seat, a four-year term: Kathi Izatt, Blake Phillips and Larry Vila.

The winners of the May 19 primary election will advance to the general election on Nov. 3.

EastIdahoNews.com sent a questionnaire to each candidate. Responses were limited to 250 words or fewer. Vila did not respond to the questionnaire, but Izatt and Phillips did. Their unedited responses are below.

For more candidate questionnaires and further information on this year’s primary election, check out East Idaho Elects.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office.

Izatt: Ed and I have Bear Lake settler ancestors and we graduated from high school here. Our two children grew up in Fish Haven and they raised six children who produced four grandchildren thus far, making us great grandparents. I attended BYU, USU and earned my top-of-class paralegal certificate from Westminster College. I wrote minutes for the County’s Planning and Zoning Commission for almost ten years and had public interactions daily to process applications in Bear Lake and Rich counties through the Bear Lake Regional Commission.

My longest-term employers were lawyers beginning with our County Prosecutor in the mid-70s. I spent 32 years assisting with mergers and acquisitions, business matters and land use at one of Salt Lake’s largest law firms. Ed and I are semi-retired while I wrap up duties as Interim CEO of the former Bear Lake Community Health Center. As a volunteer, I helped misdemeanor offenders expunge their record upon completing the months-long course.

We bought our first home in Fish Haven and remain active in community projects. Visiting door-to-door, I gathered signatures to form the Fish Haven Area Recreational Sewer District, met with then-Idaho Governor John Evans to obtain state funding and consulted with counsel to pass the bond to construct the lagoon and transmission lines. Ed is a still-fit and energetic County volunteer EMT and fireman. We have each been a director of the Fish Haven Pipeline Company and we organized our neighbors during 2025 to decide whether to incorporate our lakeside town.

Phillips: Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office? My family has always been at the heart of my life and career. I was born in Kodiak, Alaska, and raised in Colorado, where I earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Colorado State University in Wildlife Biology, with a minor in Range Management.

I later moved to Idaho to pursue my passion for wildlife conservation, joining the Idaho Department of Fish and Game as a Conservation Officer. In 1991, Janna and I made Bear Lake our home, where we raised our five children surrounded by the outdoors we value so deeply. We have been married for 42 years and are now blessed with eleven grandchildren. Two of our children proudly served our country in the Navy and Army.

After retiring from Fish and Game in 2016, I began a second career as a Deputy U.S. Marshal Court Security Officer at the Pocatello Federal Courthouse, retiring fully in 2022. Following retirement, Janna and I became foster parents, providing respite care for children in need.

I am also a founding member (2024) of the Bern Community Recreation District, where I serve as one of three commissioners. In that role, I am currently working with state and federal partners to develop a community park in Bern. My background in natural resources and law enforcement has given me a practical, hands-on understanding of public service, and I bring that perspective to the County Commissioner role.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Izatt: For more than four years, I have attended almost all Bear Lake County Commissioners and Planning and Zoning Commission meetings. I have added city council meetings and am building relationships to move us forward when facing similar questions and issues. Having watched and participated in many discussions and relying on my law firm experience, I recognize where we can streamline and improve our exchanges with voters, owners and visitors.

Focusing on three pillars, I will Secure Bear Lake’s Future because we are all in this together and if everyone plays their part, we can set our infrastructure up for the next generation; Restore Trust in County Government through continuing conversations with our County Prosecutor and other departments to assure we follow our own rules and use our resources judiciously; and Build on What Works to replace our 26-year-old comprehensive plan with near-obsessive reliance on public participation for each component.

We have agricultural roots and a crystal blue lake surrounded by soaring mountains – all of which contribute to or distract from our financial picture. Now is the time to take steps to create a uniquely Bear Lake method to mediate real or perceived conflicts. There are ways to take advantage of our assets by leveraging them prudently, stretching our capacities thoughtfully and pushing toward identified goals by planning and budgeting strategically.

Phillips: Bear Lake County is experiencing rapid growth—but not in its permanent population. Instead, the surge is driven by recreational use and the development of part-time residences. Tourism has tripled over the past decade, bringing as many as 40,000 visitors to the valley each summer weekend. This influx places significant strain on our environment, water quality, and infrastructure, particularly in the small communities on the south end of the county that are not equipped to support such volume.

I believe in community-led conservation, responsible development, and long-term infrastructure planning to protect our natural resources while preserving our rural way of life. We must also address the growing challenges of affordable housing and the impacts of short-term rentals. That means fair and consistent enforcement of noise, parking, and safety ordinances, along with meaningful support for residents who are being priced out of their own communities.

Invasive species continue to threaten both our land and water. I will work closely with organizations like Bear Lake Watch, as well as state and federal agencies, to actively manage and control these risks.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Izatt: While chatting with everyone during this election season, I am asking what YOU think the County needs and what would make things better. There have been a surprising variety of answers but the concern identified most frequently is how to deal with out-of-county visitors while preserving our agricultural roots.

Bear Lake County is not unique when it comes to tourism versus agriculture but we are subject to Idaho’s state and local leadership who tend to hold the purse strings tightly. Our limited success in keeping taxes down is now endangered because infrastructure is capping out, land use regulations are seriously outdated and our greatest resource – our children – are leaving us for schooling then employment elsewhere, compounded by lack of affordable housing.

A commissioner’s role is to manage budget, adopt ordinances and resolutions then act as a decision-maker for equalization questions or appeals from land use decisions. Within those restrictions, I am gathering a group (ag producers, government regulators, financial and land use experts, business owners, retirees, employers, tourism facilitators and others interested) to review where we are and how we got here, what goals might be practically achieved then make recommendations on steps and policies that will inform County decisions as we resolve our ag versus tourism challenge.

Simultaneously, the current commissioners have instigated the overdue revision of our comprehensive plan and parallel ordinances – an intense and public input centered process I have long championed. The worst choice is failing to plan.

Phillips: Bear Lake County is defined by a balance of public and private lands that support agriculture, grazing, fisheries, wildlife, and recreation. At the heart of this landscape are small, rural communities that shape the Countys’ identity. Preserving that character is essential—not only for those who live here year-round, but also because it is what draws visitors to Bear Lake. Tourism is an important part of the local economy, but its benefits are largely seasonal.

The primary challenge facing Bear Lake County is not simply growth or a stagnant population – it is imbalance. In some cases, tourism demand exceeds the County’s capacity. Increasing pressure on recreation areas has already led to measures such as reservation-only access at North Beach during peak summer months, signaling strain on infrastructure and resources. More significantly, tourism-driven development is contributing to a shortage of affordable housing.

Much of the new construction consists of large vacation homes and short-term rentals (STRs), rather than homes for year-round residents. As a result, the local workforce struggles to find housing near their jobs, weakening both economic stability and community cohesion. Addressing this issue requires coordinated, cross-state planning. Because Bear Lake spans Idaho and Utah, solutions must involve collaboration between Bear Lake County and Rich County.

Aligning tourism strategies, managing STRs, and investing in workforce housing and infrastructure will be essential. Maintaining the long-term health of Bear Lake County depends on restoring balance—ensuring tourism supports, rather than undermines, the community.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How do partisan politics play into your role as an elected leader?

Izatt: This is the best part for me – listening to what you think. I would rather we were not subject to political winds because building consensus regardless of politics is the preferable route but that is not always possible, especially when timelines are short. On that topic, incidentally, I will ask that the background documents correlating with the commissioners’ agenda be available to you online before the meeting. We can and should do that.

It is unfortunate we do not now have such compelling orators as Daniel Webster who led the Senate in 1850 to compromise between the north and south on the slavery question and, even so, he faced furious backlash by northerners. Talented speakers are not the norm and it is a given that all will not be satisfied, few will take time to inquire about the reasons for decisions and continuing dissatisfaction is a commissioner’s inevitable fate.

Nevertheless, I want to hear from you. I want to understand your priorities and perspective. You and I are the taxpayers and citizens of the County and what you would like to happen is the best guidance on how we can achieve the desired result. Nevertheless, I will not yield on proper procedure and I will not compromise when I believe doing so would harm the County. Count on that.

Phillips: I bring a unique perspective to the County Commissioner role through my background in natural resources and law enforcement—experience that sets me apart from other candidates. I have worked with Bear Lake County residents as both a public servant and volunteer since first coming to the valley in 1978, and as a full-time resident since 1991.

These decades of interaction with my constituents, my neighbors and friends, have given me a deep understanding of their values and concerns. A recent study of residents in Bear Lake County and Rich County, titled “Your Neighbors Are New Every Week” (Springer), found that 75% of those interviewed believe short-term rentals are not only affecting the housing market, but also eroding the rural, close-knit character that makes our communities so special.

Through my years of service, I’ve learned it is far more effective to stay grounded in the community than in partisan politics. Residents expect their elected officials to be accessible, pragmatic, and fair. When political ideology outweighs local needs, trust erodes quickly. The reality is simple: credibility comes from solving problems, not winning arguments. Roads must be maintained, water protected, and growth responsibly managed—regardless of party.

As County Commissioner, I will continue to follow the same principles that have guided all my service, putting the needs of Bear Lake County and its residents first.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Izatt: Let me be bluntly honest — more funding would help everywhere. But there is a difference between what is needed and what we can afford within our current regulatory restrictions. Over years watching their meetings, I learned there is a “commissioners’ discretionary fund”. Recently, it was tapped for additional security at the courthouse. The Senior Citizens Center, a stand-alone but very needy entity, has been the recipient of generous funding from that source. The commissioners have dipped into that largely unknown bucket to satisfy a variety of last-minute or unbudgeted requests.

Standardizing and supervising use of that fund is high on my priority list. Our advertised budget should announce funds residing there and the audit should clearly reveal where those funds went. Any repeat requests should flow from departmental budgets instead. We must plan and prioritize where these and similar moneys are expended to assure that taxes are dedicated to reasonable, County-related purposes.

By no means should verified emergencies be denied taxpayer dollars when requests are made within the confines of the public’s business, but not given preferentially to private enterprise. Conversely, County business should not intrude upon or compete with the private sector. Balance is crucial.

Phillips: Bear Lake County’s reality is simple: our population has remained nearly flat since 1991, growing from about 6,500 to roughly 6,700 today, while seasonal visitation has increased dramatically. We are a small rural county with a limited tax base, yet we are expected to provide services for tens of thousands of visitors during peak summer months.

Because of this imbalance, public safety should be the top funding priority. EMS, Search and Rescue, and the Sheriff’s Office are stretched beyond sustainable levels, especially in the lake area. When resources are concentrated there, the rest of the county is left with reduced coverage, creating real public safety risks.

Road and Bridge is a close second. Seasonal traffic and agricultural use place heavy strain on our infrastructure. Deferring maintenance only increases long-term costs. Investing in durable, “fix it right the first time” repairs provides a better return and prevents more expensive fixes later. To support these priorities, we must find efficiencies elsewhere. That includes cross-training staff, expanding user-funded models so visitors help cover the cost of services, investing in technology to reduce long-term expenses, and evaluating whether underused facilities should be consolidated or eliminated.

In Bear Lake County, the goal is not bigger government, but smarter use of limited resources aligned with actual demand.

What specific changes can be made in this office to increase public transparency and access to public information? How will you communicate directly with your constituents?

Izatt: Using regular social media posts, I will tell you what happened at the most recent gathering where the commissioners met. If there is a good report or a glaring problem, I will let you know. In addition, you have my email (kathi@kathiforcommissioner.com) to contact me. I will hold informal office hours at the courthouse following commissioners’ meetings so you can find me, challenge me, give me your best advice and describe your ideas. One citizen suggested the commissioners hold an evening meeting so those who work during the day can observe or participate. I will investigate that.

My neighbor recommended something that doesn’t usually happen out in the county — new houses displaying an address number, visible from the street. Brilliant, Lee Ann! Having spent the majority of my working life surrounded by lawyers who expressed their views at volume with descriptively precise language, I am ready and willing to listen to your opinion. I do ask you compress your thoughts to 5-10 minutes and I may have to return your call so we can finish the conversation. But call me at 801.243.6676. If you are having trouble obtaining County information, ask me. I will do my best to help you and will alert you if and why it is not available, should that be the case.

Phillips: Public transparency is essential to good government, and Bear Lake County’s current Commissioners have made a strong effort to keep residents informed. I believe we can build on that foundation by going beyond minimum legal requirements and focusing on everyday accessibility.

Transparency is not just about making documents available, it’s about participation. Residents should feel they can reach their elected officials, be heard, and have meaningful opportunities to provide input on decisions that affect their lives. To strengthen this, I would support practical steps such as online surveys, more consistent engagement through social media platforms like Facebook, and the release of brief “Commissioner summaries” immediately following meetings—so the public doesn’t have to wait for formal minutes to stay informed.

Improving the county website to provide clearer, easier access to budgets and expenditures, along with a public comment option on proposed budget items, would also increase understanding and trust. I also support holding quarterly rotating public meetings throughout the county to better connect with residents, hear concerns firsthand, and discuss upcoming decisions before they are finalized. Communication has been a cornerstone of my career as a Conservation Officer. I have always made myself available by phone, text, and email, and I would bring that same commitment to accessibility and responsiveness as a County Commissioner.

Can you give a concrete example of a policy or budget decision you would support to improve a county service within your first year in office?

Izatt: My first-year policy is already in process via discussions with our incorporated cities and other communities to share where our infrastructure systems – roads, water and sewer as the initial focus—need help. Continuing conversations can result in reduced costs through coordinating (where possible and as examples) when hiring an engineer, purchasing equipment or parts and sharing grant opportunities or information regarding regulatory changes and when, significantly, pondering a community event center. Facilitating such exchanges through commissioner-led gatherings benefits all by informing, sourcing and coordinating.

Similarly, when the County needs asphalt, we can time contractor arrival to stage once, not twice. Should the amount of product be high enough, a temporary batch plant might be arranged which would likewise attract property owners with driveways to pave – potentially reducing the cost to each participant. An asphalt company owner has been approached to identify quantities required and the practicality of such a consolidated arrangement.

We work better when we work together, saving wherever possible. Fish Haven and St. Charles already share lagoons and a wastewater system operator. Bloomington and Paris have a mutual water system connection. St. Charles, Bloomington and Paris employ the same clerk — accomplishing synergy for all. (Thank you for verifying, Colin.) We can expand on that concept to everyone’s advantage.

Phillips: In Bear Lake County, our biggest strain isn’t year-round demand, it’s the summer visitor onslaught. Roads wear out faster, garbage increases, emergency and nuisance calls rise, and law enforcement is stretched thin, yet the cost is largely carried by full-time residents.

In my first budget cycle, I would prioritize gathering real data on short-term rental activity and seasonal impacts, tracking call volume, visitor counts, and road usage. With that information, I would establish a dedicated “Summer Impact Fund,” supported by a portion of existing and future tourism-related revenues such as recreation fees, modest user-based fees, and, if authorized, short-term rental taxes.

That fund would be restricted to high-impact needs: maintaining heavily used roads, funding seasonal sheriff’s deputies or overtime, and strengthening EMS capacity through staffing and equipment upgrades. This approach ensures that the impacts of tourism are paid for more fairly, improves critical services when demand is highest, and avoids across-the-board tax increases on full-time residents.

What experience do you bring that prepares you to manage county finances, and how will you ensure fiscal responsibility?

Izatt: Whether director for Fish Haven’s water company, The Days of ’47 (Utah’s annual statehood celebration) or during organization of Fish Haven’s sewer district, budgeting public funds is a demanding responsibility. From a few thousand to multi-millions, I shepherded grant fulfillment, gathered donations, recorded expenditures or receipts, prepped for audits and collected delinquent accounts.

Beginning as a consultant at Bear Lake Community Health Center’s corporate office, I later became Interim CEO, responsible for transfer of the entity’s entire portfolio of seven clinics in three states. As a FQHC, acquiring federal approval meant three years of audits, personnel reports, compliance reviews, asset lists of values with locations, then extensive compliance scrutiny followed by corrective measures before reaching the current status where the final 401(k) audit remains to close the transaction and release the Board.

Those assignments re-emphasized the overarching necessity of budget management. Contract details, balloon payments, policy impacts, early-out terms, benefit options, salary decisions, unexpected costs and future capital outlay, among an ever-expanding array of governmental requirements, must be considered and incorporated.

The County also acts as a pass-through agent for cemeteries, cities, mosquito abatement or special purpose entities plus the Fire District. Throughout, taxpayers deserve access to every detail. It is preferable to give more than required to promote transparency, bolster public trust and give the best information before, not after, simple requests become thorny issues.

With your vote on May 19th, you can rely on me showing up — available, accessible and active — on your behalf for four years.

Phillips: I bring extensive budgetary experience from my career, retiring as Assistant Chief of Enforcement with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. That role required managing sometimes limited resources and staff, prioritizing essential services, and making sound financial decisions across a large, statewide operation. My background in natural resources and enforcement has given me firsthand insight into how staffing, equipment, and operations impact public safety and land management.

I understand the importance of aligning spending with real needs, not assumptions. After decades of living and working in this community, I also know where taxpayer dollars have the greatest impact—and where inefficiencies can occur. I recognize the seasonal strain on roads, emergency services, and infrastructure, and the need to plan ahead rather than react. To ensure fiscal responsibility, I will focus on data-driven decisions, prioritizing core services like public safety and roads, and maintaining transparency with the public.

I will also pursue efficiencies through coordination, careful contract review, and long-term planning. Fiscal responsibility means using limited resources wisely and ensuring every dollar serves the needs of the community.