Blackfoot home known for year-round decorations catches fire, displacing family - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot home at 851 James Street, known throughout the community for its festive year-round decorations, sustained extensive damage in a fire on Tuesday, displacing the family.

The rental home occupied by Clayton and Teresa Maher and their four grandchildren, ages 11 to 17, and a 6-month-old great-grandchild,

caught fire Tuesday afternoon. Flames broke out in the attached garage and spread into the home.

Emmie Maher, the baby’s mother, told EastIdahoNews.com that the family was home when a neighbor began banging on the door, yelling, “Fire, get out of the house!”

“The lights flickered and went out, but we didn’t even see or smell smoke,” she said.

That neighbor’s warning allowed everyone inside, plus the family’s dogs, bearded dragons, and a salamander, to escape safely before the flames intensified.

Usually bright with colorful year-round decorations, the Maher family home at 851 James St. in Blackfoot sustained heavy damage in a fire Tuesday afternoon, displacing the family.

The Blackfoot Fire Department received the 911 call about the fire around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, the attached garage was fully engulfed.

Officials said most of the fire damage was contained to the garage, though flames spread into the kitchen and smoke and heat damage affected the rest of the home.

The Blackfoot Fire Department and the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the cause of the fire. Investigators have determined the blaze originated on the northeast side of the garage, though the exact cause has not yet been identified.

Despite the damage, Maher said the home was insured and the family has been told they may be able to return within six to nine months once repairs to the home are completed.

The Maher home at 851 James St. in Blackfoot was well known for its elaborate year-round decorations, including this St. Patrick’s Day display featuring the family’s signature giant skeleton. | Courtesy photo

The home had become well known for elaborate decorations displayed throughout the year, not just during major holidays. A giant skeleton frequently served as part of the displays no matter the season.

“We love to decorate and go all out so people can drive by and enjoy the decorations,” Emmie said.

“He (the skeleton) looks really creepy now,” Teresa added.

The Mahers have not yet been allowed back inside to retrieve belongings and are currently staying in a local hotel while also receiving help from neighbors.

The family says they have already endured a difficult stretch following the loss of the children’s mother in 2017, along with ongoing health challenges in the family and what they described as “one thing after another.”

“For now, we cannot stay in our house, and we are trying to figure things out for our four grandchildren and one great-grandson,” Teresa said.

“We thought we were going to lose everything, but what we do have is toxic due to smoke,” Emmie added.

In the meantime, the family said they could use clothing, shoes and baby things. Those wishing to help can text Emmie at 208-480-2999.

“We are so thankful for those who have helped us. We do live in a wonderful community,” Teresa said.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the family with lodging expenses and other immediate needs while they work toward returning home. Donations can be made here: Support for Family After Devastating

House Fire