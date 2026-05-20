Brower wins race for District 6 judge over magistrate judge opponent - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The incumbent will keep his position as a District 6 judge after a close race during the Idaho primaries.

District Judge Cody Brower won the race against Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson.

Brower won with 54.65% of the votes (8,939) over Thompson, who earned 45.35% of the votes (7,417).

In a statement to EastIdahoNews.com, Brower says he is grateful to the voters for trusting him with the responsibility of a district judgeship.

“Tonight, the people of the Sixth Judicial District placed their trust and confidence in me, and I am deeply honored and humbled by that responsibility.

This campaign has never just been about winning an election. It has been about protecting the integrity of our courts, preserving fairness, and ensuring that the rule of law remains stronger than politics, pressure, or division. I have always believed that a judge’s duty is to apply the law fairly, treat people with dignity, and serve the public with honesty and integrity. I remain committed to those principles tonight just as strongly as the day this campaign began.

I want to thank my wife and family, who have sacrificed so much throughout this process. I also want to thank every volunteer, supporter, friend, and voter who gave their time, encouragement, and faith to this campaign. I could never have done this alone.

I also want to thank my opponent for being willing to step forward and participate in the democratic process. Running for office is not easy, and public service deserves respect.

Over the course of this campaign, I had the opportunity to speak with so many good people throughout our community. I heard your concerns, your hopes, and your expectations for our courts. I want you to know that I take those seriously.

Tonight is not the end of a campaign – it is the continuation of a duty. I will continue working every day to serve this district with fairness, integrity, professionalism, and respect for the law.

Thank you again for your trust. It is the honor of a lifetime to serve you.”

Thompson says that although he did not win, he is grateful for the opportunity to run and looks forward to continuing to serve the community.

“It appears that I have fallen short in this bid for election. Congratulations to Judge Brower for running the superior race. The voters have spoken, and that’s the way democracy works.

I’m very proud of the campaign I ran, am thankful for the overwhelming support I received, and the great folks I’ve gotten to visit with. To the lawyers that rated me so highly in the survey, my heart is warmed by the response, and you can rest assured I will continue to serve the legal community that I love.

Onward and upward.”

Brower was appointed by Idaho Gov. Brad Little in September 2023. Thompson was appointed as a magistrate judge for the Bannock County Magistrate Court in 2018.