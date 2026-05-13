Brush fire prompts temporary railroad closure north of Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A large brush fire prompted the closure of a section of railroad tracks on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, firefighters responded to the brush fire around 1:50 p.m. near the tracks off of North Haroldsen Drive. The fire reportedly threatened nearby structures and businesses.

When crews arrived, they encountered “multiple spot fires and burning debris across a dry grass area,” which created quickly changing conditions and challenging access.

Officials believe the fire was caused by metal work in the area, which produced sparks that ignited nearby dry grass.

The fire burned about 150 yards long and 800 feet wide, extending from a fence line toward the railroad tracks. Due to multiple spot fires, the total affected area has not yet been measured.

A large brush fire North of Idaho Falls prompted the closure of a railroad Wednesday morning. | Idaho Falls Fire Department

Fire crews deployed two Type 3 brush trucks, one Type 6 brush truck, one tactical tender, three Type 1 engines and a ladder truck. Dispatch coordinated with the railroad to halt train traffic in the area during suppression efforts.

Crews quickly contained the fire and stayed on scene to monitor conditions, extinguish hot spots and prevent rekindling due to continued wind. No significant property damage was reported.

“This was a fast-moving fire in a complex area to access, and our crews executed a strong, coordinated response,” said Idaho Falls Fire Chief Johan Olson in the release. “They did an outstanding job stopping the fire before it could impact nearby businesses or cause significant loss. With the unusually dry conditions we’re experiencing, we urge the public to treat current conditions more like mid-summer. Please use extreme caution with anything that could create sparks around dry vegetation.”

The Idaho Falls Fire Department reminds residents that increased heat, wind and dry conditions significantly elevate fire risk. Avoid activities that may produce sparks near dry grass, and report any signs of fire immediately.