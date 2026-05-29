BYU-Idaho reports spring enrollment increase - East Idaho News

REXBURG (IdahoEdNews.org) — Spring enrollment increased at Brigham Young University-Idaho, for the second consecutive year.

The Rexburg-based university reported total enrollment of 17,326, up 1.6% from the previous spring. This total reflects on-campus enrollment, which is up by 2.3%, and enrollment in online courses and internships, which decreased slightly.

Enrollment is increasing, even as more students are delaying college for religious missions, BYU-Idaho said in a news release Thursday. Last fall, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that women can serve missions at age 18.

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BYU-Idaho is a private university owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

BYU-Idaho reported other student demographics Thursday:

Campus-based enrollment comprises 9,214 male students and 8,112 female students.

About 24% of on-campus students are married.

About 14,800 BYU-Idaho students are living in Rexburg this semester.

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on May 29, 2026