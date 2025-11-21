Church of Jesus Christ announces women can serve missions at 18 years old - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says women can now serve missions starting at age 18.

The First Presidency announced Friday that, effective immediately, young women who wish to serve a full-time mission for the church can begin their service at age 18 after graduating from high school.

“While the Lord asks every worthy, able young man as part of his priesthood responsibility to prepare for and serve a mission, we reiterate that missionary service remains an optional opportunity for young women. We recognize that for those young women who desire to serve a full-time mission, the choice of age to begin service will not be the same for everyone,” a statement from the church said.

This change comes just a two days after the First Presidency announced the Saturday evening session of general conference will be discontinued.

Historically, men could serve missions at age 19 and women had to be 21, a practice that lasted from the early 1950s until 2012.

