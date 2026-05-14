Chuck Folds from Big Bang Boom answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing interesting people in Idaho and around the world!

Chuck Folds is a musician, songwriter, and his brother, Ben Folds, was recently in eastern Idaho playing a show. Chuck’s band is called Big Bang Boom and is coming here to perform at the ARTitorium in Broadway in Idaho Falls on July 14 at 6 p.m. and July 15 at 10 a.m.

Here’s what I asked Chuck:

How did you get your start in music?

What made you want to start a band featuring kids’ music?

Do you have other bands you are in?

I read you write songs and license them. What is that process like or how do you find inspiration?

I read you are a professor of geography. What don’t you do?

Can you tell people what they can expect from your upcoming show?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my entire interview with Chuck in the video player above and learn about his upcoming show here.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.