Former American Falls treasurer pleads not guilty to grand theft - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — Former American Falls City Treasurer Deana England pleaded not guilty Friday in Power County District Court to one count of grand theft for allegedly embezzling more than $278,000 in public funds from the city.

England appeared before Judge Rick Carnaroli, who scheduled a pretrial conference for Sept. 11 and jury trial dates for Sept. 23 and 24. She is out of custody until her trial dates.

A criminal complaint filed March 5 in Power County charges England, 69, with one count of felony grand theft, prompting city officials to issue a statement about an “internal issue” within the city.

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England was first hired by the City of American Falls as a deputy clerk in May 2019 and was named city treasurer in February 2025, where she was responsible for collecting utility payments for water, sewer and garbage services.

She was terminated from her position in November 2025 after city officials discovered possible discrepancies in payments connected to a multi-unit apartment complex earlier that month.

Investigators allege the complex’s utility payments looked to be paid in full. However, while deposit records showed the total amount of checks received, portions of the money were reportedly missing.

According to court records, England appears to have been making identical monthly vacancy adjustments since July 5, 2023. Investigators believe the pattern resulted in cash shortages totaling $278,057.98.

Authorities allege England entered the vacancy adjustments herself, made up memos and altered deposit records to cover up the shortages.

Although England pleaded not guilty, court documents say she admitted to authorities that she falsified vacancy records and used the money to pay personal medical bills.

England contends that no one else was involved in this crime. If convicted, she could face between one and 14 years in prison or fines of up to $5,000.

While American Falls Mayor Gilbert Hofmeister has remained mostly quiet on the matter, city officials said financial procedures were reviewed and additional safeguards are being implemented to better monitor city finances.

Though England has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. She is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.