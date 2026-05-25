From mud to majesty: Flood survivors compete for 50th-year queen title - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The City of Rexburg is preparing to mark the 50th anniversary of the Teton Dam Flood with a series of commemorative events, including a one-of-a-kind pageant honoring women who lived through the disaster.

As part of the city’s Flood 50 kickoff celebration, organizers will host the 50th-Year Flood Mud Queen Pageant on Friday, May 29, at 5 p.m. at the Porter Park Pavilion.

The lighthearted event aims to celebrate the resilience, humor, and spirit of the women who survived the 1976 Teton Dam Flood.

To compete, participants must be survivors of the flood and prepare a seven-minute talent presentation tied to the theme. They will also take part in a flood-themed fashion walk and answer interview questions from the judge about their memories and experiences.

This year’s contestants include longtime Rexburg resident Verla Archibald; Anna Harris Bjornn, who was just two years old when the dam failed; and Jacki Sare, who was 75 at the time of the disaster. The pageant will be judged by retired Rexburg Standard Journal food editor Raymonda Furness.

Winners will serve as honorary royalty during the Rexburg Fourth of July Parade.

The pageant is being organized by fellow flood survivors and Rexburg locals Pat Hepworth and Gwyn Harris.