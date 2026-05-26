GALLERY | East Idaho Memorial Day displays honor the fallen - East Idaho News

People across eastern Idaho spent Memorial Day visiting Field of Honor Displays in Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

The Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial display at Century High School features thousands of white markers and flags honoring fallen service members from the Global War on Terrorism and Idahoans who have died since September 11, 2001.

At the Field of Honor display at Russ Freeman Park in Idaho Falls, 1,000 American flags were on display as a tribute to benefit local Veterans Groups, local Child Abuse Prevention Agencies, and Bonneville-Idaho Falls Crime Stoppers.

Here is a collection of photos from both locations.

Field of Heroes display at Century High School. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

Field of Heroes display at Century High School. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

Field of Heroes display at Century High School. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

Field of Heroes display at Century High School. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

Field of Heroes display at Century High School. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

Field of Honor display at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Field of Honor display at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Field of Honor display at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Field of Honor display at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Field of Honor display at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Field of Honor display at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Field of Honor display at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com