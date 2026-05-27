High school students build, donate sheds to local veterans during annual event - East Idaho News

AMMON – The last of 10 sheds built for veterans at an Ammon event is now in its recipients’ possession.

On May 6 and 7, more than 100 high school students from different schools met at Bonneville Technical Careers High School for the eighth annual Idaho Falls Construction Combine. Sponsored by the Home Depot Foundation, the two-day event connects high school students with licensed contractors to learn trade skills. Students spend one day in the classroom and the second day building wooden storage sheds, which are then donated to local veterans.

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This was Bonneville Technical Careers High School’s fourth year hosting the event. EastIdahoNews.com met with construction teacher Kyle Wright at the school last week just before the final shed was picked up. Wright says the students had different abilities going into the event, but he’s pleased with the way they came together to build these sheds.

“The ones with more experience jumped in and did a little more, and those who didn’t know as much would pitch in and help and learn new skills,” Wright says. “It turned out great. We were done slightly ahead of schedule.”

Once the sheds were complete, the students wrote a message on the inside wall for the recipient.

The last shed was delivered on May 18. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

For many students, Wright says the construction combine is their favorite day of the school year, and the opportunity to serve veterans is particularly rewarding. He enjoys watching the students learn from and help each other.

Thunder Ridge High School junior Austin Prince was among the participants. He says it was fulfilling to give back to local veterans and make friends while doing so.

“They’ve done so much for our country, and it feels important to help give back and show our support for them,” Austin says.

Earlier this year, Idahoans were invited to complete 250,000 acts of service before the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary on July 4. The shed-building effort is an official America250 project this year.

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Principal Lindon Oswald kept track of the man hours put into the shed project, from planning to execution. A total of 4,000 hours were put into this, Oswald says, which includes those who provided materials, the contractors and instructors who were there, and the students who built the sheds under their supervision.

Oswald says he’s pleased with the students’ efforts and to be involved in a worthwhile cause.

“Those kids worked their tails off,” Oswald says. “If you could be at the ceremony when we give the sheds away, it’s emotional. We like seeing the kids work that hard and learn, but it’s all about those who served our country.”

Courtesy Lindon Oswald

Susan Stucki, a specialist with JustServe in Idaho Falls who is also a member of the America250 in Idaho service challenge committee, says the shed project brought the total acts of service statewide to 245,176. As of May 27, Idaho has surpassed its goal. The service challenge website shows 266,109 acts of service have been logged with the state.

Stucki says she’s overjoyed with this accomplishment and hopes the momentum will continue the rest of the year.

“This is exciting. We have such good people in our communities,” Stucki says.

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It’s not too late to get involved. Submit your own act of service here. A similar effort is underway to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Teton Dam Disaster. Locals are invited to complete 50,000 acts of service in conjunction with the America250 challenge. Click here to learn more.