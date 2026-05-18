How are the crew in Mountain Home air show crash? Only one is hospitalized - East Idaho News

MOUNTAIN HOME (Idaho Statesman) — An air show at the Mountain Home Air Force Base ended in disaster after two fighter jets collided in midair Sunday. Military officials said Monday morning that the four crew who ejected escaped relatively unharmed.

Three of the airmen came out of the collision without any injuries, Commander Amelia Umayam, a spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, told the Idaho Statesman in an email. Umayam said the fourth member was receiving treatment at a Boise-area hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

WATCH: Idaho spectator films the moment two fighter jets collide — and four crew eject

“We are grateful to the first responders for the teamwork and care they provided,” Umayam said.

In a viral video taken by a Meridian man outside of Mountain Home Air Force Base, four parachutes can be seen opening as the fighter jets plunge downward and eventually burst into flames about 2 miles northwest of the base.

The collision occurred at about 12:10 p.m. Sunday during a Gunfighter Skies aerial performance involving two E/A-18G Growler “Vikings” demo team aircraft flown by four air crew from the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129 from Whidbey Island in Washington state, according to a Mountain Home Air Force Base 366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office news release.

“The incident is under investigation, and aircraft recovery efforts have begun,” Umayam said. “Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our personnel, as well as security of the aircraft during the recovery.”

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A Mountain Home Air Force Base spokesperson told the Statesman that it had no new updates to share Monday morning.

The weekend marked the first Gunfighter Skies air show in eight years. At the 2018 event, a hang glider pilot died in an accident. In 2003, a Thunderbird crashed during an air show but the pilot was able to eject safely.