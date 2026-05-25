I took a tour of the city power plant underneath the Idaho Falls. Here's what I learned - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting different careers and today, I’m Workin’ It at Idaho Falls Power’s hydro plant in downtown Idaho Falls. It’s one of three power plants throughout the city.

The city plant has the capacity to receive 6,100 cubic feet of water per second daily. A cubic foot is about the size of a basketball, according to plant mechanic Taft Benson. If you imagine 6,100 basketballs going through the plant every second, that gives you an idea of how much power it can generate in one day.

Plant employees took me on a tour and showed me how the plant generates electricity. I learned how water flows into the plant, which includes some rotating blades.

Along the way, I learned about the flap gates, which divert water when the plant is not in operation. I also got a look at the governor, the machine that keeps track of water flow and how much power is being generated.

Knowing what it can do is fascinating, but it’s even more thrilling to see it. Take a look in the video above.

Watch more Workin’ It videos here.