Idaho Falls Zoo's Funland opens for 2026 after Log Hut Cafe restoration - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Funland at the Idaho Falls Zoo opens on Saturday, May 23, marking the first season the mini-amusement park has been fully open since renovations.

During a media event on Friday, zoo officials said the park’s Log Hut Cafe has been refurbished and remodeled, allowing it to serve burgers, fish and chips, hot dogs, pretzels, onion rings, fries, sundaes, and more.

Idaho Falls Zoo’s Funland now serves food such as hamburgers. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Funland now serves food such as pizza. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

“The most exciting thing is that the Log Hut Cafe is open and ready for business, available for anybody at any time; it is open the same hours that Funland is open,” said David Pennock, executive director of the Idaho Falls Zoo.

In between getting some tasty treats, parkgoers can also ride Funland’s historic rides such as a train, airplanes, carousel, octopus and Eli Wheel.

“To continue on with somewhat of a fresh look with the historic rides, the historic building, I think it’s a great opportunity for people to once again start making memories at Funland,” said Bill Gersonde, Idaho Falls Zoo guest services manager.

The octopus ride is seen at Funland on Friday. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

An Eli Wheel is seen at Funland on Friday. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Funland now serves food such as pretzels. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com