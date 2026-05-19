Inkom celebrates grand opening of town’s first public library - East Idaho News

INKOM — Filled with possibility and the comforting smell of books, Inkom’s first public library officially opened Monday as residents, local officials and state library representatives gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new facility at 321 Holstein Street.

The new branch, part of the South Bannock Library District, features more than 3,000 books spanning a variety of genres, with additional materials expected to be added in the coming months.

South Bannock Library District Director Megan Short said the library is in high demand and has been in the making for over 20 years, and now Inkom residents won’t have to drive to another town to go to the library.

“Residents of our community have wanted, and needed, their own library service for a long time, and we are so appreciative of everyone who helped bring a library to Inkom,” she said.

The library will also offer audiobooks, DVDs, magazines, newspapers, homeschooling resources, an Idaho history section, and community programs for both children and adults.

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“The library is a place for lifelong learners and offers more than just books,” Short said. “It’s a place to access creativity and technology and a quiet place to come and sit.”

After years in the making, South Bannock Library District Director Megan Short welcomes visitors and gives tours of the brand-new Inkom library during Monday’s grand opening celebration. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

The 3,190-square-foot building is the first library service available directly in Inkom through the South Bannock Library District, which also serves Downey, Lava Hot Springs and McCammon.

The project became possible after the Idaho Commission for Libraries awarded the South Bannock Library District a $500,000 Facilities Improvement Grant in 2023. The funding was part of more than $3.25 million distributed to 15 Idaho libraries through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund.

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Marcy Price, a consultant who played an instrumental role in securing grant funding for the project, was given the honor of cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

“It’s just a wonderful thing to have this building for the community and this library district and everything it has to offer,” Price said.

A special children’s area at the new Inkom Library offers young readers a cozy space to browse books and enjoy reading. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho State Librarian Dylan Baker also attended the celebration and praised the years of planning and community support that helped bring the project to life.

“It is so rewarding to see the culmination of the years of planning and hard work that went into bringing this beautiful new library to Inkom,” Baker said. “I know that the community will enjoy not only the books that the library provides but the many other programs and services, as well.”

The library staff said they are excited to welcome everyone into the library this summer. To learn what the new library has to offer, go to: https://www.southbannocklibrary.org/