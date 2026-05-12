Judge Cody Brower explains why he hopes to continue serving on the 6th Judicial District bench - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS — Sixth District Judge Cody Brower is facing a challenger in this month’s primary election. The 6th judicial district includes Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power counties.

Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson hopes to unseat Brower, who has been a district judge since his September 2023 appointment by Gov. Brad Little. Brower had served as the Oneida County Prosecuting Attorney since 2016.

RELATED | Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson breaks down his decision to run for 6th Judicial District judge

Brower recently sat down with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton to discuss why he wants to remain on the bench, plea agreements, misconceptions on the legal system, cameras in the courtroom and more.

You can watch the interview in the video player above.

Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson’s interview can be found here.