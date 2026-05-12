Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson breaks down his decision to run for 6th Judicial District judge - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS — Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson is running against 6th Judicial District Judge Cody Brower in this month’s primary election. The 6th judicial district includes Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power counties.

Thompson was appointed as a magistrate judge for the Bannock County Magistrate Court in 2018. He hopes to unseat Brower, who has been a district judge since his September 2023 appointment by Gov. Brad Little.

RELATED | Judge Cody Brower explains why he hopes to continue serving on the 6th Judicial District bench

Thompson sat down with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton to discuss why he wants to be a judge, plea agreements, misconceptions on the legal system, cameras in the courtroom, and more.

You can watch the interview in the video player above.

Judge Cody Brower’s interview can be found here.