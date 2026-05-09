Local high schooler organizes anti-bullying walk in the park - East Idaho News

AMMON — Chanler Hunter has experienced bullying firsthand.

The 16-year-old from Ammon said when he was in eighth grade, he was choked by another student. And in 10th grade, he said he was kicked with steel-toed boots.

So, for his senior project at Bonneville Technical Careers High School, he decided to organize an anti-bullying walk around a park in Ammon.

The project came to fruition on Saturday as a small crowd walked around Eagle Point Park, 2047 Eagle Pointe Drive, carrying signs.

“We are here to support kids,” Chanler told EastIdahoNews.com. “We want to make them feel like they’re not alone and we’re next to them every step of the way.”

“I’m so proud of Chandler for taking this opportunity to share with the community how important it is to be kind,” said Tiffany Hunter, Chanler’s mother.

Chanler said he got the idea for his project from his school principal. As he shared his experiences of bullying, the principal encouraged him to incorporate it into his senior project.

The project has involved getting sponsors for food and snacks for the event, spreading the word on social media, and talking to neighbors.

“This walk is more than a walk; it’s a statement — a statement that bullying has no place in our schools, our communities and our lives,” Tiffany said.