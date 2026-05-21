Local salon hosting free haircut day after winning 'Idaho's Best Barbershop' award - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Gents Barber and Beauty at 3102 South 25th East in Idaho Falls claimed the title of “Idaho’s Best Barber Shop”, pulling off an upset against a Boise-area competitor.

The recognition comes from Idaho’s Best program, and nominees are chosen as winners by Idahoans’ votes. Gents Barber and Beauty received a Gold standing for 2026, beating out a shop in Meridian and Twin Falls.

To thank the local community for fueling their victory, Gents are hosting an all-day, fully funded block party on June 27th from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The shop will offer free haircuts, snow cones, live music, and complimentary meals from a food truck.

“We’re going to have free food and haircuts,” said Zachary Jordan, co-owner of Gents. “We want to do something to celebrate our customer base and the local community for helping us be the best.”

The food trucks are paid for, and all fees are taken care of by the shop.

Jordan credits the statewide win to an intense focus on professional education. The shop regularly sends staff to major industry events, such as the Salt Lake Barber Expo, and to training classes.

“We want them to be educated on everything that could possibly come in their chair,” Jordan explained. “Instead of having the homegrown factor being the only thing playing.”

The education feeds into a business model focused heavily on employee retention to protect the customer experience.

“If we take care of our barbers, then customers will take care of us,” Jordan said.

Jordan emphasizes that the praise belongs entirely to the staff and co-owner Summer McCandless.

“They’re the ones that are there 40 to 60 hours a week,” Jordan said. “Many work from open to close.”