Meet Teddy, the chill couch-potato dog looking for a home - East Idaho News

Teddy, a 6-year-old Retriever mix, is our Pet of the Week.

Trey, an employee at Snake River Animal Shelter in Idaho Falls, says they’re in the process of potty-training him. Right now, he’d probably work best as an outside dog.

He is well-behaved around kids and other dogs, but not cats or other livestock.

“He can be a little nervous when you first meet him, but he warms up. He’s very chill and doesn’t have a ton of energy. He’s happiest being a couch potato,” Trey says.

To meet Teddy or learn more, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard during regular business hours. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.