Nampa man convicted in Buffalo Wild Wings murder sentenced to 50 years - East Idaho News

NAMPA (KIVI) — A Canyon County judge on Friday sentenced 25-year-old Brian Moreno to 50 years in prison, with 30 years fixed, for the 2022 gang-related shooting outside a Nampa Buffalo Wild Wings that killed an innocent bystander.

Moreno was convicted in February of first-degree murder with a gang enhancement in the death of Joe Flores.

As previously reported, Flores, who had no gang ties, was killed as a bystander during a shootout in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on North Cassia Street in September 2022.

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Under the sentence imposed by Third Judicial District Judge Gabriel McCarthy, Moreno must serve 30 years before becoming eligible for parole. The sentence includes an additional 20 years indeterminate.

During Friday’s hearing, members of Flores’ family described the lasting impact of his death.

Canyon County Prosecutor Chris Boyd asked the court to sentence Moreno to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Defense attorney Jay Kiiha requested that Moreno become eligible for parole after 20 years.

Moreno declined to address the court before sentencing.