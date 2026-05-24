'Not giving up on you': Idaho men sentenced in Eagle Foothills kidnapping, attack - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Two men were sentenced to years in prison after pleading guilty to felony second-degree kidnapping for luring a man to the Eagle Foothills on an offer of a photography shoot, but then tasing, restraining and beating him last fall.

Steen Lamb, 22, of Meridian, and Devin Larson, 21, of Eagle, were sentenced Friday by Judge Nancy Baskin of Idaho’s 4th Judicial District to up to 13 years and seven years in prison, respectively. Lamb was handed a minimum three-year sentence, while Larson received no less than two years behind bars.

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But Baskin also placed each of the young men on a sentencing option known as a rider.

“So hear me when I say I am not giving up on you,” she told Lamb. “But this type of conduct simply needs to have a very serious response by the courts, and you need to respect the rule of law.”

Under the alternative, the judge will review each man’s progress in prison and could release either to probation if they have maintained good behavior after serving the early parts of their sentences. That could be the reality for Larson.

But Baskin, who presides over felony cases in Ada County, made it clear to Lamb — who planned the kidnapping — that even if he did great on his rider, she’ll impose the remaining part of his prison sentence. With the time he’s already spent in custody at the Ada County Jail, he could be released on parole within two years.

“What I did makes people not trust others, makes people fear, and I understand that,” Lamb said in an emotional statement. “I take full responsibility for that. I have deep regret, remorse, and embarrassment for what I did.

“What I did affected many lives.”

In September 2025, an 18-year-old man arranged a photo session on social media of his motorcycle, Eagle police said in a prior news release. He arrived to an Eagle residential subdivision under construction, where Larson took a single photograph, and then Lamb tased him, the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release Friday.

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Lamb and Larson then zip-tied the victim’s wrists and feet, and placed a bag over his body, prosecutors said. Then they repeatedly kicked and struck him in the head and body, and tased him several more times during an hourlong attack, they said.

During the assault, the defendants threatened to kill the victim if he did not break up with his girlfriend, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting. They pressed a gun against his chest during the encounter, prosecutors alleged.

Lamb has maintained that he never had a firearm, his attorney, Jonathan Loschi, said in court, but he did threaten the victim.

The girlfriend was Lamb’s friend, Loschi added.

Then the two men took the victim’s cellphone from him and texted his girlfriend to end the relationship. Before releasing the man, Lamb and Larson threatened to kill him, his sister or other family members if he went to law enforcement. As the victim rode away on his bike, he feared the two men would shoot him in the back, prosecutors said.

At 2 a.m., the victim reported the incident to Star police, who responded and handed the investigation over to Eagle detectives, the Statesman previously reported. Both police departments are operated by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office under contracts with each city.

In a statement read on his behalf in court, the victim talked about the mental toll the kidnapping took on him.

“On that night, I was tased, beaten and zip-tied. It was one of the most terrifying moments of my life,” he said. “In that moment, I felt complete, completely helpless and out of control. The physical pain was real, but what stayed with me even more was the fear and the mental impact of knowing how quickly everything could be taken away from me.

“What happened to me was not small or accidental; it was a choice that caused real harm.”

Police arrested Lamb later the same day, followed by Larson three days later. Each was charged with second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor battery.

Each defendant pleaded guilty in February to the count of felony kidnapping, and the other charge was dropped.

“I commend the victim’s courage in reporting this crime given the death threats intended to silence him,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in a statement. “This was a planned, calculated attack on a young man who had no idea what was coming.”