Ole 60 to perform at Mountain America Center this summer - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Kentucky road dogs Ole 60 will bring their headlining Off The Grid Tour to Idaho Falls this summer.

The band announced 38 dates internationally and tickets for the Mountain America Show are on sale here.

“The reigning champs of tear-stained singles” bring along a buzzy set of openers for the trek, including The Stews, Kolton Moore & The Clever Few, The Jack Wharff Band, 80 Acres, Arcy Drive, Phil Kane, Rob Langdon, Cigarettes @ Sunset, and Garret Elias.

Fresh off an extensive six-month run supporting the band’s critically acclaimed debut album, Smokestack Town, Ole 60 will once again burn rubber across the globe, “pairing the slouchy charm of indie grunge with roots-rocking, small-town punk energy.”

Hailed by GRAMMY.com as “11 tracks full of interconnecting stories and vivid characters, plus the confessions of a small-town band on the road,” Smokestack Town “proved to be one of the most stellar releases of the year” (Whiskey Riff) and cemented the Kentucky outfit as one of country music’s most riveting new acts.