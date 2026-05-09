Outbreak kills 3 on cruise ship. Are Idaho residents at risk of hantavirus? - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — After a hantavirus outbreak killed three passengers aboard a cruise ship, Idaho residents may be wondering if they’re at risk of the deadly rodent-spread disease.

So far, a German citizen and a married couple from the Netherlands have died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

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As of Friday, there were no current cases of hantavirus in Idaho — and nothing connecting the deadly cruise ship outbreak to the Gem State, according to A.J. McWhorter, public information officer for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

“For Idahoans, the biggest risk of hantavirus comes from exposure to infected rodents, especially deer mice,” McWhorter told the Idaho Statesman in an email. “At present, we are following the updated information from the Centers for Disease Control and international partners closely but are not aware of any Idaho residents that have been exposed or are at risk in relationship to the cruise ship outbreak.”

If you are experiencing symptoms of illness, there are likely several other culprits.

Here’s what to know:

What is hantavirus?

Hantavirus is “a rare but severe disease that can be deadly,” the World Health Organization said in a Monday news release.

There are two syndromes related to hantavirus infections, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The entire Western Hemisphere, including the United States, is at risk of developing hantavirus pulmonary syndrome once exposed.

The Sin Nombre virus is the “predominant cause” of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome in North America, while the Andes virus is “responsible for most cases in South America,” the World Health Organization said.

“Although uncommon, limited human‑to‑human transmission of HPS (hantavirus pulmonary syndrome) due to Andes virus has been reported in community settings involving close and prolonged contact,” the global health agency said.

How is hantavirus spread?

According to the World Health Organization, hantavirus is most often spread through close contact with rodents.

“People get hantavirus from contact with rodents like rats and mice, especially when exposed to their urine, droppings and saliva,” according to the CDC.

You can also be exposed to the virus if you’re bitten or scratched by a rodent, the CDC said, but that’s rare.

“Exposure typically occurs during activities such as cleaning buildings with rodent infestations, though it may also occur during routine activities in heavily infested areas,” the World Health Organization said, noting that human cases are most commonly reported in farms, fields, forests and other rural settings.

“We do not believe this current cruise ship outbreak changes the risk for anyone residing in Idaho,” McWhorter said. “The Idaho Division of Public Health will inform the public if there is any change in risk to Idahoans from these events, although that is not expected at this time.”

On Monday, the World Health Organization confirmed that the Andes strain is behind the recent cruise ship outbreak. The Andes strain is the only known hantavirus variant that’s able to spread from human to human after the initial infection.

How many people did cruise ship outbreak sicken?

Hantavirus broke out aboard the MV Hondius in April as the cruise ship began its course from Argentina to Cape Cod.

As of Friday, there were a total of eight suspected cases tied to the outbreak, the BBC reported, although only five infections had been confirmed among the 147 individuals on board the cruise.

“The outbreak is being managed through coordinated international response, and includes in-depth investigations, case isolation and care, medical evacuation and laboratory investigations,” the World Health Organization said.

Health organizations from around the world were working to evacuate, trace and isolate this outbreak while getting care to those who have fallen ill, according to the BBC.

None of the American citizens on board the cruise ship were showing any signs of illness as of Thursday, The New York Times article reported.

How can I tell if I am sick with hantavirus?

According to the CDC, symptoms of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome usually show up one to eight weeks after you come in contact with an infected rodent.

Early symptoms include fever, fatigue and aches in the back, hips, shoulders and thighs, the CDC said.

Around half of patients who fall ill with hantavirus pulmonary syndrome can experience these symptoms:

Headaches

Dizziness

Chills

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Many of these symptoms overlap with viral infections trending in Idaho.

You should get tested and seek treatment if you show symptoms of disease as soon as possible, the World Health Organization said in a Wednesday news release.

What illnesses are currently trending in Boise?

As of Friday, West and East Boise were experiencing “high” levels of human metapneumovirus, norovirus, rotavirus and respiratory syncytial virus, according to the WastewaterScan dashboard. Illness levels were sustained with no signs of decrease or increase in infections.

Common symptoms of these disease include fever, aches and abdominal issues such as vomiting or diarrhea, according to the CDC.

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