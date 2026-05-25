Over 75,000 Idahoans fall every year. Don’t be one of them. - East Idaho News

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Falls might not sound like a trauma topic. They don’t carry the drama of a car accident or a workplace injury. But walk through the Idaho Falls Community Hospital emergency department on any given day, and you’ll see people of all ages who slipped, tripped, or lost their balance at the wrong moment.

Falls are one of the most common reasons people end up in our emergency department, and they’re also one of the most preventable. As we wrap up Trauma Awareness Month this May, it’s worth reviewing the stats around falls, and the easiest ways to stay out of the hospital.

Across the U.S., falls send about 3 million older adults to emergency departments every year, and nearly 319,000 are hospitalized for hip fractures alone. In Idaho, more than 75,000 adults over 65 reported falling in a single year. Falls are also the leading cause of traumatic brain injuries, which surprises a lot of people.

Most falls happen because of a combination of accumulating factors. Muscle weakness, vision changes, certain medications (including some over-the-counter ones), cluttered walkways, poor lighting, distractions, or shoes that don’t give you the support you need can all stack on top of each other to present a higher and higher risk factor.

The good news is that most of them are fixable. You can start by asking your doctor to review if any of your medications can affect your balance.

Clear the throw rugs around your home and make sure your hallways and stairways are well-lit. You can add grab bars, particularly in potentially slippery zones like bathrooms, and get your eyes checked annually. And of course, working on your strength and balance will pay dividends for fall prevention, not to mention your overall health.

If you do fall and hit your head, come see us ASAP. Head injuries can be serious, particularly if you’re on blood thinners.

Falls are survivable, but a hip fracture or a head injury from a fall can change the trajectory of someone’s life. Small adjustments around your house, plus staying in touch with your doctor, is your easiest path to stay fall-free.