Playful pit bull mix ready for an active family - East Idaho News

Clark, a pit bull-terrier mix, is our Pet of the Week.

The 3-year-old dog came to Snake River Animal Shelter in Idaho Falls as a stray. He has lots of energy and would thrive best in an outdoor environment.

He gets along with people, and is particularly gentle with small children. While he is well-behaved around other dogs, he does not get along with cats.

Those interested in adopting Clark or learning more, can stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard during regular business hours. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.