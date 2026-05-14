Raybould and Golden face off for District 34B seat in primary race - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Incumbent Rep. Britt Raybould and candidate Larry Golden look to secure enough wins to be sent to Boise in 2027.

Idaho Legislative District 34 encompasses Madison County, where Raybould was first elected to serve in 2018. This year will be Golden’s second time running against Raybould, seeking to defeat the incumbent for the 34B seat in the May Republican primary.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to Raybould and Christensen. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less, and were only edited for minor punctuation, grammar and length.

Election Day is May 19.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office.

Raybould: During my time in the Idaho House, I’ve served on four committees critical to Madison County: Joint Finance and Appropriation, Revenue & Taxation, Resources & Conservation, and Environment, Energy & Technology. I’ve also carried over 60 bills that became law, including critical budgets that increased teacher pay, funded state emergency services, and protected Idaho’s public lands. In addition, I’m continuing the ongoing work to defend Idaho’s water from out-of-state interests and promote rebuilding our aquifers.

Since 2016, I’ve served as the Chief Financial Officer of our third-generation family farm. I spend my days dealing with the finances, addressing employee issues, and managing the farm with my dad and brother. From 2010-2020, I represented Idaho on the National Potato Council’s Board of Directors. In 2020, I was the first woman to serve as president.

I also run a consulting business that I started 19 years ago. It focuses on strategy and marketing for small business owners. During college, I interned in Gov. Kempthorne’s office. From 2015-2020, I served as the Madison County Youth Committeeperson, while serving as secretary for the Region 7 Republicans from 2016-2018.

I’m a graduate of Sugar-Salem High School, Boise State University (B.A. in English with a Technical Communications Emphasis) and Westminster College (Master of Professional Communication). This spring, I received a Ph.D. in Public Policy & Administration, with research focusing on water issues in the western U.S.

Golden: I come from a long line of military service, and that legacy shaped much of who I am. I served in the Navy with deployments to Mogadishu and the Persian Gulf before transitioning into law enforcement in Washington State. My career later took me to Microsoft, where I worked in data, analytics, and program management, partnering with major companies and learning how large organizations operate. Eventually, I moved into entrepreneurship, managing a multi‑million‑dollar small business and later helping run our family ventures, including a food truck and a freeze‑dried candy business. I am currently a Director of Operations for a wood refinishing company, where I work from home most of the time.

My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We live in Madison County with our youngest daughter, and our other daughters and son are now young adults with families of their own. We also have two grandchildren. Community involvement has always been central to my life. Since joining the LDS Church in 1996, I’ve served in numerous volunteer roles. I spent many years involved in Scouting, served on the board of one of the largest beekeeping associations in the Pacific Northwest, taught beekeeping at the WSU Puyallup Extension, and later served as president of that organization. Today, I serve as President of the Rexburg Farmers Market, focusing on its growth and long‑term success.

We’ve also lived the same financial realities many Idaho families face, raising kids on tight budgets, stretching every dollar, and navigating seasons

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Raybould:I’ve been incredibly lucky, and I’m doing this work because I want to create opportunities for others to succeed. For me, it started with a great education. I’m the result of amazing teachers in the Sugar-Salem School District. It’s why I’m committed to improving our public schools. They’re available to everyone. I’m thrilled that we’re seeing great improvements with our literacy scores. Kids who can read at grade level by the third grade are more likely to graduate.

We’re also making strides to increase access to career-technical education. Local businesses need qualified workers. By preparing students for these well-paying jobs, we’re creating opportunities for Idaho students to stay here and build their families.

Idaho’s long-term success also depends on protecting our valuable resources. Defending our water remains at the core of my work in the legislature. We’re facing a tight water year with a summer forecast of dry, hot conditions. We need to be smart and thoughtful about how we protect and manage our water.

I also want to see our community remain a safe place for families. Growing up, we didn’t lock the doors to our house or our car. But I know that times have changed. The dangers we face don’t always appear as physical ones. Harm can also appear in the online world. We need proactive efforts from our community and law enforcement to protect kids from the people who want to exploit them.

Golden: I’m running for office because I believe our community deserves strong, accountable leadership that protects the freedom and self‑determination of Idaho families. After living in and watching what happened in Washington State, higher taxes, expanding bureaucracy, and a steady erosion of conservative values, I’m committed to ensuring Idaho doesn’t follow that same path. We are seeing that erosion today with our currently elected representatives in Madison County. We chose to make Madison County our home because this community reflects the principles we care about, and I want to help preserve them.

My platform is straightforward: limit government overreach, defend individual liberty, strengthen fiscal responsibility, and keep decision‑making close to families and local communities. I support policies that protect taxpayers, promote small‑business growth, safeguard parental rights, and maintain Idaho’s conservative foundation. My goal is to serve with transparency, uphold the Idaho Republican Party Platform, and ensure our district’s voice is represented with integrity.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your district? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Raybould: I hear a regular message from the people in Madison County: it’s difficult to make ends meet. I know that for many families the higher prices for groceries, gas, and other necessities have put a strain on budgets. It’s the primary reason I continue to support reducing property taxes and improving state funding for local schools so there’s less demand for levies.

I also hear concerns about growth and what it means for our community. The practical challenges include finding space for kids in our schools, managing increased demand on our infrastructure, and keeping our communities safe. To help accomplish these goals, I’ll continue to fight for local control. Our city and county officials, including law enforcement, have a front-row seat to the district’s needs. What makes sense for Boise and the Treasure Valley doesn’t necessarily work for Rexburg or Madison County.

Finally, I’ve heard concerns about protecting our water and our public lands. Idaho wouldn’t be Idaho without our water. It powers our farms, our businesses, and our communities. Alongside defending our water, I want to ensure that our public lands remain open and accessible to Idahoans. From Harriman Park to Bear Lake, we have so many incredible spaces in East Idaho that I know bring families a lot of enjoyment. I’ll work to make sure we maintain that access.

Golden: The greatest challenges facing our district come down to growth, affordability, and preserving the values that make this community special. We house BYU-I and they will be adding an additional 15,000 students over the next few years. Madison County is one of the fastest‑growing areas in Idaho, and that growth puts real pressure on roads, schools, water and sewer systems, and public safety. At the same time, families are feeling the squeeze from rising property taxes and the cost of living. People here want to raise their kids in a safe, stable community without being priced out of their homes.

My plan focuses on practical, conservative solutions. I support responsible growth that prioritizes infrastructure first, roads that keep up with traffic, schools that aren’t overcrowded, and utilities that can handle demand. I also support meaningful property tax reform that protects homeowners while ensuring essential local services remain funded. I want to eliminate property taxes, and I am working with current elected officials, and candidates, to build that plan. And above all, I will work to keep decision‑making close to families and local communities, not distant bureaucracies. By strengthening local control, supporting small businesses, and defending the freedoms Idaho families rely on, we can meet these challenges without sacrificing the character of our district.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents — even those with differing political views? How do partisan politics play into your role as an elected leader?

Raybould: I want to hear from people on all sides of an issue. During the legislative session, receiving an email or phone call from someone in the district about a particular bill is very helpful. We saw it this session a few times, with feedback on legislation to change the time required for cosmetology training and on rules related to hunting technology. I heard from people in District 34 with strong opinions. The information shared with me helped me make better decisions.

Overall, I’m always willing to have a conversation. Even when folks have disagreed with me in the past, I believe they’d agree that I listen to their thoughts on the issues. That’s the only way to ensure I’m representing everyone in District 34.

Partisan politics tends to play the strongest role during the primary. But once I’m in office after the general election, I swear an oath to uphold the Idaho and U.S. Constitutions. That oath carries the weight of representing everyone in Madison County, regardless of party.

Golden: I believe the only way to truly represent a district is to stay connected to the people who live in it. That’s why I’m out knocking on doors, talking with families, listening to farmers, and meeting with small‑business owners. You learn a lot more from a conversation on a front porch or out in a field than you ever will from a spreadsheet or a committee room.

My professional background prepared me well for representing people with a wide range of views. At Microsoft, a company with employees from every background and political perspective, I had to collaborate daily with teams who didn’t always think like I did. We still had to solve problems together, communicate clearly, and stay focused on results. That experience taught me how to work respectfully across differences without compromising my principles.

As an elected leader, I will anchor my decisions in the Constitution, the Idaho Republican Party Platform, and the long‑term interests of Idaho families. Partisan politics should never overshadow the needs of the community. My commitment is to serve every constituent, whether we agree or not, with transparency, integrity, and a willingness to listen.

What parts of the legislative budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Raybould: Gov. Butch Otter had a saying, “Deferred maintenance is deficit spending.” In recent years, we’ve done a good job of catching up on some of the deferred maintenance in Idaho’s infrastructure. But the need to build new infrastructure to keep up with the growth we’ve seen over the last decade makes it difficult to address the maintenance backlog. We need to find room in our budget to make sure we don’t fall further behind. These priorities should include roads, bridges, school facilities, and water infrastructure.

For cuts, this last session, we identified opportunities for consolidation across agencies, boards, and commissions. I believe there are more ways to tighten up how we operate to secure additional savings with additional reorganization. We also need to look at how much we spend on physical assets, like offices and vehicles, to reduce new spending. We shouldn’t buy or build what we can’t afford to maintain.

Golden: The Legislative budget should always reflect the core responsibilities of state government: public safety, infrastructure, and education. Many people in our district have expressed concerns about the strain rapid growth is putting on roads, schools, and essential services. Those are areas where additional, well‑targeted funding can make a meaningful difference, especially when it comes to maintaining safe communities, supporting teachers and students, and ensuring our infrastructure keeps pace with growth.

At the same time, there are places in the budget where Idahoans have raised concerns about overspending, fraud, and waste. The state could reduce costs by limiting non‑essential programs, cutting back on administrative overhead, and ensuring agencies stay focused on their core functions.

It’s not just about making cuts; it’s about controlling spending. Over the last four years, our representatives have approved nearly every spending bill that’s come across their desks. That pattern has to change. Taxpayer dollars should be treated with respect and spent wisely, not rubber‑stamped or used on programs that don’t deliver real value for Idaho families.

Do you believe ethics investigations in the Idaho Legislature should be kept secret from the public, or do you believe they should be open and transparent? Why or why not?

Raybould: Absolutely not. The public deserves full transparency and accountability. Ethics hearing should remain public. We’re a citizen legislature, and we must answer for our actions to the people we represent. We can do better than the closed-door process that Washington, D.C., relies on to handle ethics charges.

Golden: I believe ethics investigations should be open and transparent once a credible complaint has been filed and the process is formally underway. The public has a right to know when their elected officials are being investigated, and transparency is essential for maintaining trust in government.

As someone who served in law enforcement, I understand the importance of due process, fairness, and protecting people from frivolous or politically motivated accusations. There must be a clear threshold before anything becomes public. But once that threshold is met, keeping investigations hidden only fuels suspicion and undermines confidence in the Legislature. Let’s keep the court of public opinion and armchair quarterbacks informed with accurate information during the process.

Idahoans expect integrity from their representatives. A fair process paired with responsible transparency is the best way to protect that trust.

Water availability and management are critical for eastern Idaho agriculture and growth. What specific strategy or legislation would you support to protect groundwater and surface water resources, and what is your timeline for measurable improvements?

Raybould: I’m a strong supporter of investing in rebuilding our aquifer and increasing water storage. Idaho needs to hang onto every drop of water it can. In 2025, we secured additional funding for ongoing water projects around the state. I’ll push to maintain that funding for as long as the state can afford it. To date, we’ve seen new aquifer recharge sites, projects to improve canal efficiency, and rebuilding old water management systems that have been in place for decades. It’s an ongoing effort that requires long-term commitment.

The challenge with water comes from our inability to predict how much we’ll have from one season to the next. When we talk about improvements, we may see significant increases in aquifer and reservoir levels one year, followed by decreases the next. My goal is to build a system that shows consistent improvement over time, even as we navigate less snow and water storage over the years.

My primary goal is to keep Idaho’s water decisions in Idaho’s hands. We don’t have to look very far south to see how involved the federal government can be with water management. The seven states in the Colorado River Basin are locked in negotiations over how to manage declining water supplies. The federal government is right in the middle of those discussions.

The more we can do now to defend and manage Idaho’s water supply, the better off we’ll be if conditions change and the pressure from out-of-state interests increases.

Golden: Water is absolutely critical to eastern Idaho’s future, and the people who work the land every day understand it better than anyone. I’m not going to pretend I know more than the farmers, irrigators, and water managers who deal with these issues firsthand. My role is to listen to them, support local control, and make sure state policy reflects real‑world needs, not top‑down mandates. This is why I have been meeting with farmers and key masters. I need to understand how it impacts them and what I can do to help.

I support a practical approach built on accurate data, strong collaboration with local water boards and clear, predictable rules so farmers and landowners can plan for the long term. I’m also a supporter of rebuilding the Teton Dam. That’s a long‑term project, but it has the potential to strengthen water storage, improve flood control, generate power, create recreation opportunities, and provide long‑term stability for our region.

My timeline is straightforward: in the first year, meet with local water leaders and stakeholders regularly to identify priorities and align on solutions. Over the next few years, work toward measurable improvements in monitoring, planning, and long‑term water security. The experts are already here; my job is to make sure their voices drive the policy.

In March 2026, the Idaho House passed House Joint Memorial 17, requesting the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Do you agree with the majority opinion of the Idaho House? Do you oppose same-sex marriage in Idaho?

Raybould: In Article 1, Section 10, Clause 1, of the U.S. Constitution, it reads:

“No State shall enter into any Treaty, Alliance, or Confederation; grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal; coin Money; emit Bills of Credit; make any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts; pass any Bill of Attainder, ex post facto Law, or Law impairing the Obligation of Contracts, or grant any Title of Nobility.”

It’s been 10 years since the Court’s decision, and a range of private contracts now exist based on legal recognition of these marriages. How do we ignore the Constitution’s requirement that we don’t let the state interfere with a private contract? Life insurance, home loans, wills, and the like often rely on marriage status as part of their terms and conditions. Whatever my frustrations with the Court’s repeated overruling of state-level decisions, I now need to weigh the constitutional obligations and consequences of encouraging the Court to reverse its decision.

Golden: I know this is an issue where people in our district have strong feelings, and I want to be honest about where I stand. I have family members who are gay, including one of my daughters, and some of my closest friends are gay. I don’t believe anyone should be treated differently under the law because of their sexual orientation. Every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and that includes equal treatment by their government.

At the same time, I don’t believe in creating special privileges, events, or classifications for any group based on sexual orientation.

Regarding House Joint Memorial 17, my focus is on representing the people of District 34, not relitigating national court decisions. Idaho families want leaders who protect their freedoms, keep government in its proper lane, and avoid using divisive issues as political weapons. I’m committed to upholding the Constitution, protecting individual rights, and ensuring that all Idahoans are treated fairly under the law.

This is how I operate. Treat everyone with respect, defend everyone’s rights, and keep government from overstepping its bounds, no matter who you are.