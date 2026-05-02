Review: 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' proves these characters still have something to say - East Idaho News

It appears Hollywood’s new trend is revisiting stories we thought were long finished. Sometimes it feels like a cash grab. Sometimes it feels unnecessary. And every once in a while, it actually works.

While I liked “The Devil Wears Prada,” I wasn’t a superfan. I’ve only seen the original once, but I liked it a lot more than I thought I would. That’s saying something considering my complete and total lack of fashion sense. I couldn’t tell you the difference between couture and clearance, but I could tell you that movie was entertaining. It was sharp, funny and anchored by performances that made you lean in.

When I was heading in to see “The Devil Wears Prada 2” 20 years later, I wasn’t dreading it. I was cautiously optimistic. And thankfully, that optimism paid off.

A quick look at the story

Without getting too deep into spoilers, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” picks up years after the original film. Andy Sachs has built a career of her own, stepping out from under Miranda Priestly’s towering shadow and carving out her place in the media world.

Meanwhile, Miranda is still Miranda: powerful, intimidating and somehow still the center of the fashion universe. But the world around her has changed. Print media is struggling, digital platforms are reshaping the industry, and even someone like Miranda has to evolve or risk becoming obsolete.

When Andy and Miranda’s paths cross again — along with familiar faces like Emily and the always scene-stealing Nigel — old dynamics resurface, but with a twist. These characters aren’t the same people they were two decades ago, and the movie leans into that in a way that feels surprisingly thoughtful.

There’s actually somewhere to go with these characters

My biggest concern going in was simple: Do these characters have a lot more to say?

It’s a fair question. The original wrapped things up in a way that felt satisfying. So, what’s left to say?

Turns out quite a bit.

One of the biggest strengths of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” is that it gives these characters room to grow without fundamentally changing who they are. Andy isn’t the wide-eyed assistant anymore. She’s confident, capable and still figuring things out in a world that constantly shifts beneath her feet.

Miranda, on the other hand, remains a force of nature — but we see the cracks. They’re not weaknesses necessarily, but moments of reflection. The world is evolving, and even she has to confront what that means for her legacy.

The film smartly allows its characters to step out of old shadows and face new realities. There are arcs here that feel earned — not groundbreaking, but engaging enough to keep you invested.

Miranda is still … Miranda

Let’s be honest. You don’t come to a “Devil Wears Prada” movie for subtlety; you come for Miranda Priestly. And yes, she still delivers.

Miranda remains one of the most fascinating characters in modern film — equal parts terrifying and magnetic. She’s ‘likably dislikable” in the best way. You don’t agree with her, you probably wouldn’t want to work for her, but you can’t take your eyes off her.

The sequel wisely doesn’t try to soften her too much. It lets her evolve just enough to feel human without losing what made her iconic.

More Nigel is always a good thing

If there’s one thing the filmmakers clearly understood, it’s this: Stanley Tucci’s Nigel was one of the best parts of the original film. And they made sure to keep feeding us Nigel in the sequel, which is great.

Nigel is still sharp, still funny and still effortlessly cool. His presence adds a layer of warmth and humor that balances the intensity of Miranda and the personal struggles of Andy.

The role is written brilliantly, and Tucci plays it with that perfect blend of charm and quiet depth. It’s one of those performances where you find yourself not just enjoying the character, but you’re grateful every time he’s on screen.

The pacing takes a minute to find its footing

If there’s one area where the movie stumbles a bit, it’s in the pacing.

The first quarter of the film feels a little slow. It’s not boring, but it’s searching. There are moments where it feels like the movie is trying to figure out exactly what it wants to be and where it’s headed.

I found my mind wandering just a bit during those early scenes.

But once the story locks in and finds its rhythm, things pick up. The second half is much more engaging. And by the time the film hits its stride, you’re back on board.

Fans will feel right at home

If you’re a fan of the original, there’s a good chance you’ll enjoy this film.

It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it doesn’t need to. It respects what came before while giving the characters room to move forward.

If you didn’t like the first movie? This probably won’t change your mind.

But if you appreciated the tone, the performances, and the world the first film built, this sequel offers a solid return.

Final thoughts

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” isn’t trying to be bigger or flashier than the original. It’s not trying to shock you or completely reimagine the story. Instead, it does something a little quieter and in some ways, more impressive.

It revisits these characters years later and asks, “What happens next?” And for the most part, it answers that question well.

It’s not perfect. The pacing could be tighter and not every moment lands, but there’s enough charm, growth and familiarity here to make it a worthwhile watch.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” is rated PG-13 for strong language and some suggestive references.

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