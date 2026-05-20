Rexburg Police Department bond fails for the second time - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A bond to build a new Rexburg Police Department failed on Tuesday, after returning to the ballot for the second time.

The bond failed with 61.05% (1,621) of the total votes. It required a 66.67% supermajority to pass.

This time on the ballot, the city asked voters to approve a 15-year bond for $14,995,000, with interest of $4,309,500, for a total cost of $19,304,500.

We reached out to Rexburg Chief of Police Joshua Rhodes for a comment on the results. We will update if we hear back.

The bond initially failed in November, with a 15-year term and a $22.5 million ask. That bond received 1,443 votes in support, which was 62.6% of last year’s vote.