 Rexburg Police Department bond fails for the second time - East Idaho News

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Rexburg Police Department bond fails for the second time

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Kaitlyn Hart

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Front end of the Rexburg Police Department | Adam Scotty Kartchner East Idaho News.
Front end of the Rexburg Police Department | Adam Scotty Kartchner, EastIdaho News.com
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REXBURG — A bond to build a new Rexburg Police Department failed on Tuesday, after returning to the ballot for the second time.

The bond failed with 61.05% (1,621) of the total votes. It required a 66.67% supermajority to pass.

This time on the ballot, the city asked voters to approve a 15-year bond for $14,995,000, with interest of $4,309,500, for a total cost of $19,304,500.

We reached out to Rexburg Chief of Police Joshua Rhodes for a comment on the results. We will update if we hear back.

The bond initially failed in November, with a 15-year term and a $22.5 million ask. That bond received 1,443 votes in support, which was 62.6% of last year’s vote.

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