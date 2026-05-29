Rigby woman blends books and baked goods at new Main Street shop - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Loretta Anderson has always enjoyed mom-and-pop bookstores and bakeries, and she’s bringing the two concepts under one roof in Rigby.

The Nook and Cranny is a combination bookstore and bakery slated to open in late July in the building formerly occupied by Pandora’s Chocolate, at 127 W. Main Street. Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com the bookstore will offer family-friendly books and the bakery will focus on homemade items, including sourdough bread, scones and muffins, along with soup, salad and sandwiches.

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“In the bookstore, one side will be a lounge area. The books will be faith-based and black screen (meaning no swear words or smut),” Anderson says. “I want it to be a place where families know they can bring their kids, and whatever book they pick up is a clean book.”

The Nook and Cranny will occupy the bulk of the space on the east side of the building. A chiropractor is moving into the smaller space on the other side of the wall.

Anderson said she previously worked in the salon industry. She recently returned after taking some time off to raise her kids and says she was ready for a career change. She and her husband, Josh — who works construction — have lived all over the country, and she says shops like the one she’s opening are places she liked visiting.

They returned to Rigby in 2022.

Her Baptist faith plays an integral role in her life, and after lots of prayers asking what she can do to make a difference, Anderson says she feels led to open The Nook and Cranny.

“I’m no great scholar. I don’t read a lot of books. I bake at home, but I’m not a (chef). This just came to be, and it’s been pretty smooth sailing going through the process to start a business,” says Loretta.

She says she likes the idea of her kids working in the business with her and potentially taking it over someday.

The Nook and Cranny will open inside the old Pandora’s Chocolate building at 127 W. Main Street in Rigby. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Although the Andersons are in the thick of getting the business up and running, Loretta says she hopes to see the business expand over time.

“I would love to expand into Rexburg, Idaho Falls, and in between,” she says. “Next year, I plan on doing some catering and opening up the back for outside dining.”

As Broulim’s Fresh Foods transitions to a seven-day work week in June, maintaining operating hours on Sunday for the first time in its history, Loretta says she’s also considering being open for business on Sunday.

Store hours are subject to change, but right now, she’s looking at 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.