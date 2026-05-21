She stars in a Taylor Swift tribute band coming to east Idaho. Now "Taylor" is answering 7 Questions with Emmy. - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing interesting people in Idaho and around the world!

Today I’m chatting with Sinead Angele Fahey from Taylorville, an amazing Taylor Swift tribute band that is coming to Idaho Falls this summer.

We’re going to be talking about Taylor Swift, performing on stage, favorite eras, fan moments, and so much more. If you’re a Swiftie, you’re going to love this interview.

Here’s what I asked Sinead:

How did you decide to cover Taylor Swift songs?

What does someone do to prepare for a show like this?

What’s your favorite Taylor Swift ERA to perform and why?

Have you ever met Taylor?

What Taylor Swift song gets the biggest crowd reaction every single time?

If you could perform with Taylor Swift for one night, what song would you pick?

What advice would you give to kids or teens who want to perform on stage someday?

Watch my entire interview with Sinead in the video player above.

Taylorville will be at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls on August 14. You can learn more details and get tickets here.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.