Target rolling out new redesigned shopping carts - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Target is rolling out a new shopping cart design to select stores nationwide, marking the retailer’s latest effort to upgrade the in-store experience.

Sarah Deuth, Target’s vice president of store design, says the Series 3 All Plastic Cart represents years of research, guest feedback and engineering aimed at improving one of the most frequently used parts of the shopping trip.

“No other cart on the market meets all these aspirations,” Deuth said in a news release. “We’re leading with design and elevating the guest experience down to the last detail.”

The redesign process began in 2020, when Target’s store design team set out to better understand what busy families needed from a cart. Guests overwhelmingly asked for easier maneuverability, more comfort for kids and roomier storage for large or bulky items.

Those requests shaped the new Series 3 APC, which includes smoother steering and ergonomic handles, a deeper, more secure child seat, more basket capacity for bulk goods and larger cupholders designed to fit snacks, sippy cups and beverages.

Target says the features are meant not only to be functional but to reflect the brand’s goal of creating shopping experiences that feel “easy, inspiring and friendly.”

The all-plastic cart is built made from materials that are fully recyclable at the end of their lifecycle and the news release says the cart’s modular construction allows individual parts to be replaced, extending the life of each unit and reducing waste.

The carts are already appearing in some stores, with a gradual rollout planned over time.

“As our guests’ needs evolve, we evolve with them,” Deuth said. “This cart is another step toward making every trip to Target easier and more enjoyable.”