‘There’s no world without them’: Family of toddlers allegedly abducted by father plead for safe return - East Idaho News

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) — A father is accused of abducting his two toddlers and fleeing the state. ABC4.com spoke with the boys’ aunt, who detailed what led up to the Amber Alert issued Sunday morning.

The Utah Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert regarding two boys, 22 and 10 months old, who are believed to have been abducted by their father, Dane Richman. Law enforcement believes the victims face imminent danger of injury or death.

ABC4.com spoke with Katie Walters, the boys’ aunt. She said the family knew something was wrong when her sister, Dane’s wife, showed up at their deposition to find that Dane had fired his lawyer, saying his services were no longer needed.

Walters said they called the police to conduct a welfare check at Dane’s home because he wasn’t answering his phone. Days prior, Dane texted his wife that he would be away, camping with the children. Yet, according to Walters, police arrived at his home to find a different story.

“He had completely moved out of his house that the children were supposed to be living in, and the moving truck was just actually pulling out of the driveway, and the police were able to stop the moving truck, and they asked what’s going on,” Walters recalled. “They said they didn’t even know because they never even saw the owner of the home while they were there. They only were communicating via text.”

She added that the way he gave away all his things to his neighbors seemed off, especially since he had purchased a new dresser for the baby’s room just weeks before. Walters explained that it was unlikely that this was a pre-calculated move across the city.

“It was liquidating. On top of that, he had recently quit his job a week or so ago, so he no longer has a source of income. You put two and two together,” she said. “We have enough intel from the FBI and police to reasonably suspect that he has left the state of Utah.”

The family had a custody agreement where the children would alternate weeks. Reportedly, the last time Dane was seen was when he picked them up from his wife’s home in Shelton, Washington, on May 16.

Dane, 46, is reportedly 6’2 and 195 lbs. He has brown hair, green eyes, and braces, according to Walters. 22-month-old Will Thomas Richman weighs 31 lbs and has blue eyes, while his brother, 10-month-old Wesley Dane Richman, weighs 23 lbs with blue eyes.

“You’ll be able to see them. Those little boys are so stinking cute. They have the brightest blonde hair and the biggest smiles you’ll ever see. Oh my gosh. Wes, the baby, is the giggliest little baby,” Walters described. “Will and Wes are just adorable. I miss them so much.”

If you see Dane or the boys, you are asked to call 801-798-5600 or simply dial 911. Walters said there is no detail too small to report, as it just takes one person seeing them to bring the children home.

“To Dane, just please be safe. We love you, and we love those kids. We just want you guys to come home safe. Please get somewhere safe: A hospital, a police department, fire department, anything. We just want you guys to be safe,” Walters said.

She continued, “He loves those boys so much. That’s the only thing I could think of that led to this, I like to call it maybe an adult temper tantrum. You know, he loves those boys, and I’ve got to hold on to hope. There’s no world without them.”

What should you do if someone goes missing?

The first thing to do is call local law enforcement and report the case. Officials say there is no required waiting period to report a missing person. In an emergency, call 911.

When working with local law enforcement, it is recommended one shares as much information as possible about the missing person, including but not limited to:

Full name or nicknames.

Recent photos.

Date of birth and age at the time they disappeared.

Gender/sex.

Detailed physical description (including unique scars or tattoos).

Date of disappearance.

Medical conditions.

Last known location.

Social media accounts.

Utah officials also suggest taking notes on interactions with law enforcement to keep track of details such as officer names, dates and times of interactions, the case number and what the officers say.